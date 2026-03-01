Madibaz focused on the process to beat Fort Hare, says Manuel

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Focusing on the process and removing themselves from outside noise was crucial for the Madibaz when they thrashed Fort Hare 49-11 in a one-sided Varsity Shield clash in Alice on Friday, coach David Manuel said.

Focusing on the process and removing themselves from outside noise was crucial for the Madibaz when they thrashed Fort Hare 49-11 in a one-sided Varsity Shield clash in Alice on Friday, coach David Manuel said.

After losing their opening match against CPUT, the Madibaz are back in the running for promotion to the Varsity Cup thanks to convincing wins over UKZN and Fort Hare in their past two outings.

A rampant Madibaz side crossed the whitewash eight times to seal a comprehensive win in their third outing at the Davidson Stadium.

“We always knew Fort Hare would be tough opposition away from home,” Manuel said.

“I am glad our players cut out the outside noise and just focused on the process against Fort Hare.

“We are very happy to get five points away from home.”

The visitors wasted no time asserting their dominance, with Luan Verster finishing off a slick lineout move in the 4th minute to open the scoring.

The Madibaz immediately capitalised on their momentum during a power play period, putting UFH under sustained pressure early on.

The hosts responded in the 8th minute after a period of patient build-up play created space out wide for Liyema Ngoyi to dive over in the corner.

However, Ukho Nomsatha was unable to add the extras, leaving UFH trailing as the Madibaz continued to control the proceedings.

Powerful Madibaz centre Qurin Cupido powered over under the posts in the 12th minute, with Layron Milborrow converting.

Nomsatha added a penalty for UFH two minutes later, but Madibaz’s attacking dominance continued. Dewald Gerber scored their third in the 17th minute, converted by Milborrow.

Despite Verster receiving a yellow card before the strategy break, the Madibaz remained in control.

Kyle Erasmus added the fourth try in the 22nd minute, and during their power play Caleb Frikins crossed for the fifth.

A penalty try in the 28th minute further extended the lead, with Mikel Mangava yellow-carded. Milborrow’s penalty at the stroke of halftime made it 39-11.

The second half was more tactical, with both teams making substitutions, and UFH’s Mihle Mandela was yellow-carded in the 67th minute.

The Madibaz then added further tries through Mtika Oliphant and Milborrow.

Try scorers:

UFH 11: Try: Liyema Ngoyi.

Madibaz 49: Tries: Kyle Erasmus, Luan Verster, Dewald Gerber, Layron Milborrow, Qurin Cupido, Mtika Oliphant, and Caleb Friskin; penalty try.

Player of the Match: Dewald Gerber (Madibaz).

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald