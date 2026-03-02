Elephants itching to unleash exciting backs against Falcons, says Maidza

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EP speedster Jayden Bantom is one of the back division players the Elephants could unleash against the Falcons at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday.

A determined EP Elephants team are itching to unleash their exciting backs against the Falcons in an SA Cup clash in Gqeberha on Friday, assistant coach David Maidza said.

EP, who ended seventh on the SA Cup log in 2025, are determined to make the most of home ground advantage against a dangerous Falcons side at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 5pm).

To achieve their goal of earning the right to play in the Currie Cup Premier Division in 2026, EP must end among the top four clubs in the 10-team SA Cup.

In 2025 the Falcons narrowly missed out on Premier Division promotion when they ended fifth on the table, just two points behind the Boland Cavaliers.

“The Falcons are traditionally physical up front, so we expect them to lean on their pack,” Maidza said.

“At the same time, they do have an elusive backline that can cut you open if you allow them time and space with a ball in hand.

“Our backs have flair and finishing ability, and we will look to unleash that when the opportunity arises with good skills execution.

“Pre-season has been really intense but, at the same time, rewarding.

EP Elephants assistant coach David Maidza (The Herald)

“The squad have worked hard on conditioning, sharpening all technical and tactical aspects of our game plan and building cohesion within the squad.

“There’s a strong sense of hunger and unity among the players.

Asked if EP had enough firepower to end in the top four and win promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division, Maidza said: “Yes, we believe we have the squad to compete at that level.

“It won’t be easy — the competition is fierce — but with consistency and belief, a top four and promotion are realistic goals."

Maidza said he was hoping Gqeberha fans come out in big numbers to support the Elephants at NMB Stadium.

“The energy from the stands lifts the players, and we want the Eastern Cape rugby supporters to feel proud of this team.

“Big crowds create momentum, and we’re hoping supporters turn out in force.

This season is about more than results. It is about building a sustainable rugby culture in the Eastern Cape — EP Elephants assistant coach David Maidza

“This season is about more than results.

“It is about building a sustainable rugby culture in the Eastern Cape.

“We want to inspire young players, strengthen community ties, and show that EP rugby becomes a force in SA Rugby competitions.”

Some of the players expected to shine in EP’s back division are Rodney Damons, Troy Delport, Jayden Bantom and Mpho Ntsane.

EP will be up against SA’s non-franchise teams, including the Cheetahs, Pumas, Griquas, Boland Cavaliers and a revamped and ambitious SWD Eagles side for the right to play in the top flight.

New players signed by EP: Buhle Nojekwa (prop, Griffons), Hlomla Zondani (prop, SWD Eagles), Kamvelihle Fatyela (hooker, Border), Athi Khethani (lock, flank Griquas), Joshua Paris (lock, Griffons), Armand Grobler (lock, played in France and for Harlequins in Pretoria), ⁠CJ Velleman (flank, Western Province), ⁠Damon Royle (loose forward, SWD Eagles), ⁠Mzwanele Gora (scrumhalf, Griffons), ⁠Sachin Toring (scrumhalf, SWD), ⁠Maxwell Klaasen (flyhalf, Border), ⁠Lwandile Maphuko (utility back, Leopards), and ⁠Mpho Ntsane (utility back, SWD)

EP’s SA Cup fixtures: Friday: v Falcons (home); March 14: v Pumas (away); March 20: v SWD Eagles (home); March 28: Cheetahs (away); April 11: Leopards (away); April 17: Griquas (home); April 24: Border Bulldogs (home); May 2: v Griffons (away); May 9: v Boland Cavaliers (away); May 16: Semifinal; and May 23: Final

