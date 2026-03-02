Graeme's blend of youth and experience set for rugby fest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hosts Graeme are preparing for a tough challenge against Marlow when they clash in the Wildeklawer Graeme College Rugby Festival in Makhanda on March 21

With a blend of experience and emerging talent, Graeme College are steadily building towards their upcoming Wildeklawer Rugby Festival clash against Marlow in Makhanda, confident their preparation is laying a solid foundation for the season ahead.

Head coach Jonty van der Meulen is fine-tuning his squad for what is always a demanding encounter against the Cradock outfit when the festival takes place from March 19 to 21.

The players will undergo internal trials on Tuesday — the next step in their build-up and an important opportunity to stake a claim for starting positions ahead of their fixture against Daniel Pienaar Technical High School on March 14.

Van der Meulen said they had retained roughly half of last year’s squad, giving the side a valuable core of continuity as they shape their campaign.

“We’ve got about 50% of last year’s team back, so there’s a nice mix of experience and some youth coming into the mix,” he said.

That balance is expected to be key as Graeme looks to maintain their standards while integrating several promising newcomers into the system.

The returning players provide leadership and familiarity with the school’s structures, while the younger members are eager to make their mark.

The build-up to the festival will set the tone before the much-anticipated clash with Marlow, a side who continually punch above their weight despite not boasting the numbers of some of the bigger schools.

The Saturday afternoon fixture at 4pm will bring the curtain down on the festival, which is shaping up as a top-class showcase of Eastern Cape schools’ rugby talent.

With a healthy blend of continuity and youthful energy, Graeme College’s preparations reflect a team determined to grow with each outing.

The clash against Marlow will not only test their depth and cohesion, but also provide an early benchmark as they seek to build momentum in the weeks ahead.

Van der Meulen believes they have assembled a strong line-up for the festival, viewing it as more than just a competitive outing.

“We’ve got some really good teams in the mix, and it’s always a great opportunity to measure ourselves against some of the best schools in the province before the start of the season proper,” he said.

The first team fixtures have been limited to Friday and Saturday, with each team playing only one match — a sensible move given the demanding programme many schools face during the year.

Friday’s feature encounter sees Queen’s College, fresh off a highly successful 2025 campaign, take on Kariega powerhouse Brandwag at 3.15pm, while the Grey High versus Hudson Park clash at 2pm is another fixture sure to draw strong support.

On Saturday, Selborne and Framesby renew their classic Border-EP rivalry in what promises to be a fiercely contested battle, while Pearson will have the chance to underline their credentials in the main curtain-raiser against an exciting St Andrew’s outfit.

Facing quality opposition at the festival level offers invaluable insight into where teams stand early in the season. It also allows coaching staff to assess combinations under pressure and identify areas requiring refinement.

Over the three days, first-team matches will be played on Somerset Field, while age-group fixtures will take place on the Marais fields.

Thursday is dedicated to an U13 Festival, with matches scheduled on Somerset and the Marais A and B fields.

First team programme on Somerset Field:

Friday March 20: 9am: Mzansi Academy v PJ Olivier; 10.15: Woodridge v Mary Waters; 11.30: Port Rex Tech v Union High; 12.45: Dale v Brandwag; 2pm: Grey High v Hudson Park; 3.15: Queen’s v Nico Malan.

Saturday March 21: 8.30am: Port Alfred v Ndzondelelo; 9.45: Otto du Plessis v Muir; 11am: Daniel Pienaar v Stirling; 12.15: Kingswood v Cambridge; 1.30: Selborne v Framesby; 2.45: St Andrew’s v Pearson; 4pm: Graeme v Marlow Agricultural.

