Pearson enjoy busy weekend of competition

The Pearson netball teams were on form at the the Despatch tournament, winning 23 out of 24 matches

As the summer season of sport draws to a close and the start of winter sport begins, Pearson High School enjoyed a busy weekend of competition around Nelson Mandela Bay.

The first team boys’ and girls’ cricket teams met up against Brandwag and Westering respectively with good results.

The girls, playing at Westering, won the toss and elected to bat first.

Pearson scored 106 all out with Sienna Claassen and Madison Louw both producing decent innings of 24.

In reply, Westering were bowled out for 50, with Zanè Swanepoel showing her prowess with the ball, taking 5/20, ensuring Pearson’s win by 56 runs.

Congratulations must go to Cayleigh Wanckel on her selection for the SA U19 women’s cricket team. She will be representing South Africa at the Nigeria Cricket Federation Women’s T20 Invitational tournament in Lagos from March 18-29.

Meanwhile the boys’ first cricket team welcomed Brandwag onto their Summerstrand campus for a 50-overs match on Saturday. Brandwag won the toss and batted first, scoring 78 all out.

Pearson’s Jaydan Ward took 3/8 in six overs, ably assisted by James Fullbrook with 3/6 in 3.1 overs.

Pearson replied with 82/2 as solid batting from Cale Price (41 not out) and Callum Armstrong (26 not out) helped secure the win by eight wickets.

On a day of intense heat, the Pearson first rugby team opened their season at the Build-it Bergsig Festival against Andrew Rabie in Kariega. It was a classic first game of the season clash, with both teams still finding their feet.

Andrew Rabie showed that they are an improving outfit, but Pearson had too much fire power and won the match 36-22.

Pearson’s Henrico Bodenstein, Lisakhanya Giyose, Kadin Kretzmann, Alexander Serfontein, Arno van Tonder, and Hanro Botes scored tries, with Keano Beling converting two tries and Riegerdt Oosthuizen converting one.

The netball season also started with great promise with the Despatch Skommeltoernooi, in which Pearson’s teams won 24 out of their 25 matches despite the intense heat and playing strong competition.