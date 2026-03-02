Top competition at Eastern Cape artistic swimming champs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Collegiate's Uminati Sonqishe receives her gold medal from artistic swimming official Jenny Musson for winning the 15 and over figures in the competition held in Gqeberha at the weekend.

Collegiate High hosted the annual Eastern Cape Aquatics artistic swimming schools challenge on Saturday, with good competition from a number of schools in the region.

Athletes from the Stirling high and primary schools, as well as Clarendon High, travelled from East London to compete against swimmers from Collegiate high and junior, Pearson High, Clarendon Park Primary, Theodor Herzl and Andrew Rabie.

Stirling won both the junior and high schools overall points competitions.

The annual event comprises figures, duets and trios.

Artistic swimming has grown in popularity since it became an Olympic sport, and this year close to 40 swimmers took part in the weekend’s challenge.

Uminati Sonqishe from Collegiate took a gold medal for winning the 15 and over figures, while Acwe Nopole from Andrew Rabie finished in second place.

Inam Tukani (Collegiate) received a silver medal for the 13 to 15 figures and Katherine Allen (Collegiate) took the gold.

The East London swimmers showed their experience by winning the level three events, which are for swimmers in their third year or longer of competition.

The Herald