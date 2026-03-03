Former Junior Bok star Sefoor set to face EP in SA Cup opener

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Flyhalf Tylor Sefoor is expected to be a key player for the Falcons when they face the EP Elephants at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday. Picture: GRANT PITCHER/

Former Junior Springbok flyhalf Tylor Sefoor is expected to be pulling the strings for the Falcons when they face the EP Elephants in a South Africa Cup showdown in Gqeberha on Friday.

Both teams are loaded with exciting backline players, and an entertaining clash is expected in the opening game of the South Africa Cup at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kick-off 5pm).

The East Rand team’s hopes of winning promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division were boosted when they obtained the services of the 21-year-old Junior Bok flyhalf during the off-season.

In 2025, the Falcons narrowly missed out on elevation to the Premier Division when they ended fifth on the SA Cup log, only two points behind the Boland Cavaliers.

Professional career

After completing his schooling at Monument High School in Krugersdorp, Sefoor joined the Cheetahs in 2023 to begin his career in the professional ranks.

Sefoor, who has linked up with the Falcons on loan from Griquas, made his name when he shone for CUT in the Varsity Cup.

“I expect us [the Falcons] to qualify for the Premier Currie Cup, nothing less,” he said.

“I chose the Falcons because of their running and exciting style of play, and I’ve really enjoyed the brotherhood here. The guys have accepted me as one of their own.”

Sefoor says kicking is a key responsibility for a flyhalf and he wants to use this as a strategic weapon for the Falcons in the SA Cup

“I loved the innovative style of rugby when I was at Griquas, and I was part of the SA Cup final team and also the Currie Cup-winning squad.

“I remind myself of my role in the team before every match. Team bonding is critical, as it strengthens understanding and connection among players.”

Sefoor said the proudest moment in his career was playing for the Junior Boks and that injuries at crucial times have tested his resilience.

“Facing injuries was challenging, but keeping my faith strong and relying on the support of my loved ones helped me stay focused and get back on the field,” he said.

EP’s preparations for the SA Cup rugby competition were dealt a blow when they were forced to cancel a key warm-up clash against the Cheetahs because of an injury crisis when four loosehead props were sidelined by injury two weeks ago.

Elephants officials said the decision to withdraw from the game had been taken to prioritise player welfare and to take precautionary measures to avoid further injuries ahead of the SA Cup.

A new-look EP side will be up against all of South Africa’s non-franchise teams — including the Cheetahs, Pumas, Griquas and a revamped, ambitious Boland Cavaliers outfit — in the SA Cup.

EP, who ended seventh in the 2025 edition of the tournament, must finish among the top four clubs in the 10-team SA Cup to earn promotion.

Possible Falcons squad:

Forwards: Lindokuhle Seteni, Kayden Kiewit, Mox Mxoli, Ethan Jeffery, Blaine Golden, Thabo Ntunja, Marco Führi, Pierre Rabie, Sikholise Nanto, Mihlali Stamper, Cayno February, Dirco Lourens, Kelvin Kanenungo, Zander van der Merwe, Tiaan Jonker, Abulele Ndabambi, Zingisa April

Backs: Luciano Elias, Liam Kloosman, Wernich Aucamp, Sergio Stalmeester, Tylor Sefoor, Tireque Apolles, Adrian Joubert, Ezrick Alexander, Dash Mafuma, Ilunga Mukendi, Waqar Solaan, Zeilinga Strydom, Musa Tshabalala, Theuns Pretorius, Mbembe Payi.

SA Cup fixtures:

Friday: EP Elephants v Falcons, Cheetahs v Boland Cavaliers, SWD Eagles v Pumas. Saturday: Griffons v Border Bulldogs.

