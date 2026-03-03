Human excited to return to playmakers’ paradise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

He prefers warm weather and the sun, but for Springbok Sevens playmaker Dewald Human a return to Vancouver in Canada is something he is looking forward to as much as playing with his regular team members in a competitive HSBC SVNS Series.

The 30-year-old will leave Cape Town with the Blitzboks later on Sunday for the first time in 11 months, and admitted he is as excited as he was for his first trip in 2017.

“It is great to be back for several reasons. I have not played since Singapore last year, and I am finally injury-free and ready to go,” Human said.

“What I am looking forward to this time is that the other playmakers in the squad, like Ronald (Brown), Selvyn (Davids) and Tristan (Leyds), are also there, and I think we can create a lot of opportunities for the rest of the squad. That is certainly something I cannot wait to do.”

Human, who has played in 31 HSBC SVNS tournaments, scoring 320 points through 30 tries and 85 conversions, mostly featured in Europe, Asia and Australasia, with only three visits to Canada and one to the US, so this trip is a bit of a novelty for the experienced campaigner.

“I’m not sure why, it is just one of those things, especially only playing once in the US in Los Angeles,” he said. “I will have to make the best of our first tournament in New York.”

Human is eager to get off the plane in Canada: “I recall BC Place well. When the team was announced, I got a text from Shaun Williams to remind me of his first try he scored there. I made an inside pass to Shaun, and he scored his first try on debut.

“Yes, it is cold outside, but what I like about the stadium is that the surface is true and fast. That not only helps you when you kick but also the steppers, who have a solid footing and can go wild.

“Even the kick-offs will be different. Because of the true and consistent bounce of the ball off the pitch, we will get much more airtime with the drop kicks, and that will bring contesting every ball into the mix.

“The same applies for us as playmakers because the bounce is true and you can pinpoint your kicking, and the outside backs love it because it is so fast. The pitch burns are not great, but that is a small price to pay,” he said.

Human said he would also like to contribute to a possible World Series crown.

“Winning the series is one of our objectives, and if we do well in Vancouver and New York, we will come very close to that aim,” he said.

“A good start in Canada will be important. We had a good week of training in Stellenbosch and need to add some touches before the tournament starts in Canada.”

They have analysed the matches during the year where they did not deliver, and according to Human, they were their own worst enemies: “Coach Renfred (Dazel) reminded us again during our attack session on Monday that we tend to play against ourselves at times. We have an experienced group flying out today, so I am confident we will deliver.” — SA Rugby Communications