East Cape riders conquer mud and mayhem at National MX season opener

MX riders and supporters, from the left, Caden “BooBoo” Weise, Seth van der Walt, Noah Botha, Carly-Rose Rehse, Ryder Rehse, Daniel Botha, Morne Janse van Rensburg and Cole Kruger.

Eastern Cape motocross riders announced their arrival in spectacular fashion at the opening round of the South African Motocross Championship, tackling brutal conditions at the Terra Topia MX Circuit in Midrand.

After weeks of relentless rainfall, the farm-based circuit became a muddy battlefield.

Deep ruts, wheel-swallowing bogs and slippery off-camber sections tested machine and rider to their limits.

But while many saw chaos, the Eastern Cape contingent saw opportunity, and they rose to the occasion with fearless determination.

Leading the charge was Riley Geldenhuys, who stamped his authority on the 65cc class with a commanding overall victory.

In treacherous conditions that demanded precision and bravery, Geldenhuys delivered a near-flawless performance to take top honours and immediately position himself as the rider to beat this season.

The 85cc class saw Aiden Retief power his way onto the podium with an impressive third overall.

Retief showed maturity beyond his years, navigating the deteriorating track with calculated aggression.

He was joined by fellow Eastern Cape riders Seth van der Walt (6th), Aden Fisher (12th), Quade Walker (15th) and Mason Barnes (16th), all digging deep in the unforgiving mud.

One of the standout stories of the weekend came from Caden Weise in the fiercely competitive High School Class.

Having spent the past few months focused on short circuit road racing while building his fitness, Weise entered the event as somewhat of an unknown quantity.

He left with a statement result, second overall, proving his versatility and raw speed can translate perfectly to the national motocross stage.

In the ever-entertaining 50cc class, the region’s young stars showed tremendous grit as they raced on the demanding main circuit.

Ryder Rehse impressed in his first national outing, finishing a strong eighth overall and adapting quickly to the challenging terrain.

Noah Botha secured 10th, while Mylan Barnes rounded out the Eastern Cape trio in 11th. For these young riders, it was a baptism of mud, and one they handled with courage.

The 65cc class also saw promising performances from first-time national competitor Cole Kruger, who claimed 16th overall, and Rourke Walker in 18th. Both riders gained invaluable experience in the tricky conditions that will undoubtedly fast-track their development.

In the senior ranks, Morne Janse van Rensburg showcased experience and resilience in equal measure.

He powered to fifth overall in the MX3 class before backing it up with an impressive fourth-place finish in the MX Veterans category, a double effort that underlined his consistency and endurance.

Despite the punishing conditions, the Eastern Cape riders stood tall, flying the provincial flag with pride.