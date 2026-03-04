Sport

Gallants’ second-half surge sinks Chippa

Anathi Wulushe

Anathi Wulushe

Sports Reporter

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, of Marumo Gallants, is challenged by Azola Matrose, of Chippa United, during the Betway Premiership clash at Buffalo City Stadium, East London, on March 4, 2026. (Yanga Nothanga/BackpagePix)

Chippa United suffered their first Betway Premiership defeat of 2026 when they were beaten 3-1 by Marumo Gallants at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Wednesday.

Gallants’ goals came in the second half through Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Msindisi Ndlovu and Mohamed Doumbia.

Chippa’s strike came via a Kaketso Majadibodu header.

The loss means that Chippa remain 13th on the table with 19 points, while Gallants moved away from the relegation zone to 14th with 18 points.

Chippa‘s next game is away to Magesi on March 13.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

2

Why South Africans are trading old travel trends to be whisked away at wine estates

3

IN MY VIEW | Between taboo and truth: how we talk about suicide

4

Lack of pacesetters torpedoes Wildschutt’s dream of sub-27 10km in Gqeberha

5

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

Related Articles