Saleng keen to help push Sundowns over the line after bright debut

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After a bright debut for Mamelodi Sundowns in their 3-1 win over Sekhukhune United on Sunday, midfielder Monnapule Saleng is keen to help his side defend their Betway Premiership title.

Saleng came off the bench against Sekhukhune and created a scoring opportunity for Iqraam Rayners, who went on to notch a brace.

Downs will look to maintain their 100% record in league matches this year when they host Lamontville Golden Arrows at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night (7.30pm).

“I just want us to continue winning, and that’s what I want to help achieve because that’s the most important [thing] for me,” Saleng said. “It feels good because this is a team that is always winning.

“From my side, I’m happy because I was able to contribute to the three goals [against Sekhukhune]. It shows I can also contribute and help the team going forward.”

Sundowns are level on 41 points with Saleng’s former team, league leaders Orlando Pirates, heading into Wednesday’s matches, where the Buccaneers are up against Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane in a big night in the title race.

Saleng is expected to play a crucial role in the remaining fixtures in the run-in. The 27-year-old said he felt welcome at the Tshwane giants, which made it easy for him to settle in quickly.

“Let me thank the coach [Miguel Cardoso] for allowing me to play. I felt welcomed, and it’s been a while since they (the fans) have seen me play.

“I was happy, and I appreciated the reception from the supporters. I want to thank the captain, Themba Zwane, and my teammates for encouraging me in training.”

Arrows handed the Brazilians their only league defeat this season, last year, winning 1-0 in Durban in the first round, and will be looking to complete a double. This time, though, Sundowns hold home-ground advantage, where they have been dominant this campaign.

Abafana Bes’thende’s away record should also be a concern for coach Manqoba Mngqithi, as they have lost six of their last nine league matches outside Durban. Sundowns have won their last four home league games against Arrows.

Sowetan