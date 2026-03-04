Tough opening matches set for Quins and Kruisfontein at EPCC tournament

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Teams, officials and sponsors at the launch, from left to right: Jason Liebenberg (Heidelberg), Tinsley Stuurman (Bridgton), Benjamen Dwayi (Safcol United), Jermainian Arendse (Robertson Town), Andre Scheffers (G-Sportswear), Rochey Walters (Score Energy Drink), Romano Lekay (tournament director), Curtley Tobias (Botrivier), Solomon Manxodidi (Kruisfontein), Ruben de Vos (PE Harlequins) and Naigan Wolmarans (Blanco United).

Two of Eastern Province Rugby’s most successful club rugby teams, Harlequins and Kruisfontein United, are facing tough opening matches at the Ebrahim Patel Community Cup (EPCC) Easter tournament in George on April 2.

Gqeberha’s Harlequins have been drawn to play Blanco (kickoff 4pm), and crack Humansdorp outfit Kruisfontein United are set to collide with Robertson (5.45pm) at Outeniqua Park.

Kariega side Gardens, who lifted the coveted Patel trophy last year, are not defending their title because they opted to play at the Saldanha Super 8 tournament over the same time period.

At the draw, EP Rugby president George Malgas pledged his full support to the tournament, which is expected to draw capacity crowds.

He called on SA Rugby to actively support initiatives like the Patel event and said more should be done nationally to preserve and elevate Patel’s legacy within the broader rugby framework."

Tournament director Romano Lekay said: “The EPCC has evolved beyond a tournament.

“It is unlocking meaningful investment into community rugby through measurable audience growth, broadcast exposure and credible delivery. Sponsors are seeing real return, clubs are benefiting from increased visibility, and communities are starting to feel the impact,” Lekay said.

“The EPCC started with only two teams and a simple vision — to create a platform for community rugby excellence and to give honour where honour is due.

“At the draw we welcomed eight of the best community clubs in South Africa. That growth did not happen by accident. It happened because people believed. It happened because of the community rugby matters. And it happened because legacy matters,” Lekay said.

Beyond the competition itself, Lekay says the tournament places a strong emphasis on reinvestment at the grassroots level.

“Together with our partners, we have intentionally invested back into communities where the need is greatest, including George and Grabouw,” he said.

“This has included the provision of playing kit, hosting rugby and netball clinics, and facilitating empowerment sessions in partnership with the Deon Davids Foundation and Kabamba Floors, who generously share their skills, experience, and knowledge.

“These initiatives are about empowerment, access, and building sustainable community sport structures,” he said.

“True to its founding ethos, the Ebrahim Patel Community Cup remains committed to honouring legends, showcasing talent and creating sustainable pathways for players, coaches and communities — while preserving the legacy of non-racial rugby in South Africa.”

At the launch, SWD Rugby president Ben Brinkhuys expressed pride in SWD’s involvement and acknowledged the collective effort behind building the event into a respected national community platform. He emphasised that SWD clubs are determined to keep the trophy in the region.

Hennie Baartman, SA Rugby Expo member, reflected on Patel’s unwavering commitment to fairness, inclusivity, and principle during a divided era in South African rugby.

He described EPCC as a living reminder of those values and urged players to honour rugby’s responsibility to serve all South Africans.

The launch also highlighted the upcoming Ebrahim Patel Memorial Lecture, a key pillar of the EPCC legacy programme.

The 2026 lecture will feature prominent rugby leaders and administrators, including SA Rugby president Mark Alexander, Golden Lions president Neville Jardine and EP rugby stalwart Makhaya Jack.

The lecture serves as a national platform to reflect on Patel’s life, his contribution to non-racial rugby and the importance of leadership, succession and recognition within South African sport. It reinforces EPCC’s commitment not only to competition on the field but also to preserving and elevating rugby history off it.

Opening day schedule:

4pm: Harlequins v Blanco

5.35pm: Robertson v Kruisfontein

7.40pm: Safcol v Heidelberg

9.15pm: Botrivier v Bridgton.

