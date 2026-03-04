WTA players divided on five-set matches proposal at Grand Slams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Players on the WTA Tour offered a range of opinions on Tuesday on the idea of women’s matches becoming best-of-five sets from the quarter-finals onwards at Grand Slam events, a concept backed by newly named USTA CEO Craig Tiley.

Women’s tennis consists of best-of-three-set matches, while men’s matches at Grand Slam events are best-of-five.

Tiley, the long-time head of the Australian Open renowned for championing innovation in the sport, has argued that research shows interest grows as a match goes on.

Iga Swiatek, who has won six majors, did not understand why the sport would want to make matches longer in an era of ever-shrinking attention spans.

“It’s a weird approach in a world where everything is becoming faster,” she told reporters at Indian Wells.

“So I don’t know if the audience honestly would like that.”

She also voiced concerns that there could be a dip in quality as players get tired.

“I don’t know if we would be able to keep the quality for five sets. Men are more physically strong, and they can handle it better,” she added.

“Also, we have never practised in a way to prepare for that, so we would need to change our whole calendar, because the Grand Slams would be so tough that I don’t think we would have time to prepare for any other tournaments.”

Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina echoed Swiatek’s concerns.

“You start in one format, and then it gets longer, so mentally, to be ready to play so many sets if it goes to that point, I think it’s not easy,” she said.

“It’s a tricky topic, and me, as a player, I would say I wouldn’t want to play three out of five, to be honest.”

Other players said the change would play to their strengths.

“It probably would favour me because I’m physically up there with the best,” said Coco Gauff, the winner of three majors.

“But I probably wouldn’t want to see that happen, and if it were to happen, I would prefer it to be the whole tournament, not just the quarters.

“I think changing the format in the middle of the tournament defeats the purpose of the playing field.”

Power hitter Aryna Sabalenka enthusiastically backed the concept.

“Yeah, let’s do that,” said the world number one, who has won four Grand Slam events.

“I feel like I would have probably more Grand Slams. I feel like physically I’m really strong, and I’m pretty confident that my body can handle that. So let’s do it.” - Rory Carroll