Government does not support calls for Bafana to boycott World Cup: McKenzie

Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie says the government does not support calls for Bafana Bafana to boycott the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The global showpiece is being co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada between June 11 and July 19. South Africa play in the opening match against Mexico in Mexico City.

South Africa also meet a Uefa Path D qualifier in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 18, and South Korea in Guadalupe, Mexico, on June 24 in their other Group A games.

There have been calls for Bafana, who have qualified for their first World Cup since hosting it in 2010, to boycott the tournament over alleged discriminatory visa restrictions to the US. Other issues in the call for a boycott are:

the US and Israel’s attack on Iran;

the support by the US for Israel’s war in Gaza; and

Donald Trump’s controversial presidency and foreign policy decisions.

EFF leader Julius Malema has been one of the strongest voices against Bafana going to North America.

On Tuesday we crossed 100 days before the kickoff of the Fifa World Cup. Let me say this clearly: South Africa does not support a boycott. — Gayton McKenzie, sport minister

McKenzie said South Africa will honour their group-stage fixtures in the US and Mexico.

“I also want to address calls from some quarters, including the EFF, for African countries to boycott the Fifa World Cup because of travel restrictions imposed by the US,” said McKenzie.

“The problem with people like Malema is they just wake up and decide: what nonsense can I talk today? How do you boycott the World Cup? It has everything to do with sponsors: our players who are playing overseas will be banned. It will be Armageddon.

“On Tuesday we crossed 100 days before the kickoff of the Fifa World Cup. Let me say this clearly: South Africa does not support a boycott.

“Football should not become a casualty of geopolitics. The Fifa World Cup is the biggest sporting event on earth. It is a celebration of the global game and it belongs to the players and the supporters around the world.”

McKenzie urged South Africans to make arrangements to travel to the tournament.

“Bafana Bafana have qualified for the first time since 2002 and we want to see South Africans travelling to the Americas in their numbers to support our national team.

I want to make it clear: America has not put any travel ban on South Africa. Apply for your visas, get yourself to the US, Mexico or Canada — Gayton McKenzie

“Football must unite people, not divide them even further. We have already spoken to the music university in Mexico for a fan park and there will be South African artists who will be performing in Mexico.

“I want to make it clear: America has not put any travel ban on South Africa. Apply for your visas, get yourself to the US, Mexico or Canada. If you cannot afford it, check the competitions we are going to have for our people.

“We want to showcase South Africa. We have the opening match and it is the most important one.”

McKenzie asked companies to allow people to wear Bafana shirts to work on Fridays.

“I am going to ask corporates to allow staff to wear Bafana shirts on Friday.

“Some of you don’t have a problem wearing rugby shirts and I want to talk to white people in particular: rugby is not a white sport; it is a sport that we embraced after Nelson Mandela. We want to see you on Friday with Bafana shirts.”