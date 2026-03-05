Mathiane believes new regime can help Gallants finish in ‘top eight’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Trevor Mathiane of Marumo Gallants during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Chippa United and Marumo Gallants at Buffalo City Stadium, East London on 4 March 2026.

New Marumo Gallants co-coach Matome Mathiane believes he and his partner Julien Outrebon can rescue the club from the relegation zone and even finish in the top eight.

He said this after their 3-1 win over Chippa United at the Buffalo City Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The three points gave them a breather, though they remain in the hard and rocky 14th place with 18 points, with just goal difference separating them and Orbit College.

The game in East London marked the Mathiane-Outrebon regime’s first outing after the club’s head coach, Alexandre Lafitte, was suspended hours before the match pending an internal disciplinary process and issues related to a failure to comply with contractual duties.

The 37-year-old Mathiane said the news of the deferral of the mentor had an immediate psychological effect.

“They were very down,” is how he described the mood in the camp when he came into the setup from the reserves team.

“I’m new. I was working with the DStv Diski Challenge side,” Mathiane said.

“My DDC boys were number 15 on the log. Now the DDC are doing well and are now number seven.

“It is the same thing with the first team; they’re number 15. So, we need to work very hard, remove them and take them to the top eight, which is still possible,” he said.

On paper, Mathiane’s and Outrebon’s coaching CVs may read inferior, but they showed they have many tricks up their sleeves as they outsmarted experienced Chippa coach Vusi Vilakazi.

Chippa controlled more than 60% of the possession in the game and scored first in the first 45 minutes.

A strategic talk at half-time changed the narrative and led to the three goals in the second stanza from Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Msindisi Ndlovu and Mohamed Doumbia.

The goals were birthed through a conjured plan that exposed Chippa’s full-backs habit of pushing high up the pitch.

“In the first half we created a chance, but we didn’t score. But in the second half there were open spaces because their full-backs were going high,” former Chippa defender Mathiane said.

“So I realised, okay, their full-backs are going high. Let me just play the ball behind them. If you could check the goals that we scored, [Malebogo] Modise was always high.

“The goals came from the right-hand side, so I told my winger, ‘whenever you go up, don’t drop’.

“‘Then when you got the ball, you cross’, which worked for us,” he said.

Gallants’ next league game is against Golden Arrows in Bloemfontein on 15 March.

