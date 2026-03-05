National open water swimming honours on the line in Jeffreys Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Callan Lotter is one of the National Open Water Championships favourites in J-Bay this weekend

SA’s leading marathon swimmers will converge on Marina Martinique in Jeffreys Bay from Friday to Sunday for the SA National Open Water Championships, where national titles and junior international qualification opportunities will be on the line.

Among those on the start line for the Bombela Concession Company sponsored event this weekend will be the defending champion in the 1.5km, 5km, 10km and 3km knockout and recent winner of the aQuellé Midmar Mile, Callan Lotter, who heads in as a strong favourite.

“My training has been going well; I have done the mileage needed for the racing,” the Pretoria-based swimmer, who turns 20 next Monday, said.

Lotter will compete in the 10km, 5km and 3km knockout but says the focus is on execution rather than the fact that she is heading in as the defending champion.

“It definitely gives me confidence. Last year proved I can do it, but this year is a new race, and I have to earn it again.

“I’d rather take confidence from the work I’ve done more than the title itself,” she said.

That work has been done under the watchful eye of new coach Troy Prinsloo, whom Lotter credits with sparking a renewed love of the sport.

“Training with him has made a significant impact,” she said.

“Being part of a positive environment where you’re in a space where there’s belief, structure and support, you’re able to push yourself properly and improve.”

Lotter believes success in open-water racing requires far more than just endurance.

“It takes endurance, but more than that, it takes patience, tactical awareness, and mental resilience. You have to be comfortable being uncomfortable.”

Western Cape swimmer Hannah Neilson will be one of the swimmers looking to challenge Lotter in the 10km, 5km and 3km knockout, though her build-up has been tricky.

“Training has been a bit of a rollercoaster this time round, with just trying to get back to my old times and trying to recover after being sick just a few days ago,” she said.

Neilson, who finished third in both the 10km and 5km in 2025, says the unpredictability of open water racing is part of what she enjoys most.

“I love the long training sessions and just the open opportunity that anything could happen in a race.”

Meanwhile, newly crowned men’s Midmar Mile champion Caldwell is another swimmer looking forward to testing himself against the national field, having claimed victory in the 1.5km and 3km events in 2025 and finishing second to Connor Buck in the 5km and 3km knockout.

“My prep is going well; [I’m] really looking forward to this competition,” Caldwell said.

“There in J-Bay, it’s always great. The prep’s been quite hard work, so looking really fierce in the water, ready for the race …

“I just want to race fast, see where my body goes.”

The US-based Buck is the defending champion in the 10km, 5km and 3km knockout events but will not be at this weekend’s championships.

But with the unpredictable nature of open water racing, Caldwell says the entire field poses a threat.

“I would say everyone. Open water is very unpredictable … if you’re swimming the race, you’ve got a chance,” the 20-year-old said. He will be competing in the 3km, 3km knockout and 5km events.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Troy McWilliam will be chasing qualification for the South African team at the World Aquatics Junior Open Water Swimming Championships in Argentina later in 2026.

Racing gets underway at 9am on Friday. — Swimming SA

