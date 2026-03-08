Hanlie Botha bounces back strongly in Kempston 10km

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hanlie Botha, of Born2Run, crosses the finish line in the Kempston Ladies Nite Race 10km on Saturday.

After an unusually long absence from the athletic scene, Hanlie Botha, Border’s top female runner in distances from 5km to half-marathon and more recently cross country, bounced back and won her first outing in 2026 with a 37:38 winning time in the Kempston 10km Ladies Nite Race on Saturday.

A message was received from one of Botha’s Easy Equities Born2Run team members, Lyn Easom: “Hanlie is miles ahead at the 7km point.”

It was, of course, a slight exaggeration, but impressive nonetheless. She was also the first veteran 40+ category winner, followed by her reliable club and age category compatriot and Border’s top marathon runner, Caryn Lategan, in 39:15 in both categories.

A runner who visits the province often, from neighbouring Eastern Province, Refiloe Solomons of Nedbank renewed her regular rivalry with Lategan, one which is always interesting.

On this occasion Lategan triumphed with Solomons, also 40+, third in 39:44. Lategan said: “Refiloe and I took it in turns passing each other. I made it past her only in the last kilometre. So, great to have Hanlie back.”

Botha was impressed with her performance.

“I am still trying to grasp how amazing yesterday [Saturday] unfolded. I entered the 5km on Thursday, unsure of where my pace and fitness for 10km are at the moment. I have started to jog, mostly 30 minutes, without any speed or quality sessions, too risky for my leg,” she said on Sunday morning.

Botha never runs with a watch.

“So my game plan was to hang with Cindy Nel or maybe Caryn.”

It all worked out, and Border, as a province, will be pleased that their multiple South African champion may be back for the season ahead.

Refiloe was followed by Kaitlyn Donovan of Oxford Striders and Andrea Ranger and Nel, both of Easy Equities Born2Run.

In the 50+ category, Jennifer Taylor of Oxford Striders was again dominant in the category, despite also carrying a niggle in the buildup to the race.

She won in 46:04, with Carol Tinhoff of Old Selbornians second in 49:56 and Riana Kay of Buffalo Road Runners third in 54:08.

Annette Meyer of Gonubie Harriers won the 60+ category in 52:50, beating the host club Oxford Striders’ Alison Langtree in 54:09 and Esme Ehrke of EL Pacers in 62:02.

In a close race among the most senior citizens of 70+, Julie Kretschmer finished first, followed by Helene Nel and Janete Halkema in times of 74:10, 74:36 and 76:40, respectively.

In a surprise result, the junior women were led home by Uviwe Simon of Boxer in 44:38 and followed a minute and two seconds later by Bukho Breakfast in the colours of Brac in 45:40 with Imange Norayase, Simon’s clubmate, in 46:13.

