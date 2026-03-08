Poor discipline proved costly for EP Queens, says Jordaan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EP Queens hooker Ziyanda Gqontsi puts her team on the front foot against the Boland Dames during a women's Super League clash at Otto du Plessis High School on Saturday.

Poor discipline proved costly for the EP Queens when they were beaten 41-29 by the Boland Dames in a Pick n Pay Super League women’s clash in Gqeberha on Saturday, coach Deon Jordaan said.

Thanks to their third win from four outings, Boland moved up to third spot on the log (15 points), one place above the Queens (11 points).

With only a single round of matches leading into the final, the margin for error is small, and the Queens knew they could not afford to drop points on home soil.

Next up for the Queens is a tough away fixture against champions the Bulls Daisies at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

EP will take heart from crossing the Boland line for five tries from Amber Oliver (2), Hlomla Puzi, Olwethu Kabise, and Julene Haas during Saturday’s defeat.

EP Queens coach Deon Jordaan (SUPPLIED)

“It was exactly what we expected, and the Boland forwards laid a good platform for their win,” Jordaan said.

“They were more clinical at the breakdown than us.

“EP’s discipline remains a concern, and we were shown two yellow cards.

“You cannot afford that against top sides because they will punish you.

“Compared to last year [when EP lost 59-5 to Boland], we showed massive improvement.

“This EP team has grown tremendously and can score tries.”

The Bulls Daisies remain unbeaten after four outings after they beat Western Province 50-22 in Bellville on Saturday.

Scorers:

EP Queens 29: Tries: Amber Olivier (2), Hlomla Puzi, Olwethu Kabise, Julene Haas. Conversions: Haas, Siphenathi Yeko.

Boland Dames 41: Tries: Azeza Hele (3), Tereske Kabuika (3), Eliose Webb. Conversions: Chloe Adams, Zintle Nonkasana (2).

Results: Golden Lions 32 Border Ladies 7, Western Province 22 Bulls Daisies 50, EP Queens 29 Boland Dames , Free State 19 Sharks 33.

Saturday’s fixtures: Bulls v Queens, Sharks v Border Ladies, Lions Women v Boland Dames, Free State Women v Western Proivince.

Log (all teams have played four matches): Bulls Daisies 20, Western Province 16, Boland Dames 15, EP Queens 11, Golden Lions 10, Free State 5, Sharks 5, Border Ladies 0.

