Achilles Athletics Club cleans up in Lake Farm Centre Charity Run

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gift Chigomarawa of Achilles Athletics Club won the 25km in a time of 1.31.51 despite strong wind and rain.

Achilles Athletics Club produced an exceptional performance in the 31st edition of the Lake Farm Centre Charity Run, scooping the first man home for the 25km Rolf Kordes Endurance Challenge and the top three finishers in the 10km at the weekend.

Gift Chigomarawa of Achilles Athletics Club won the 25km in a time of 1.31.51, followed by Khaya Gqwetha of Vukani Running Club, who was first in his 40 to 49 age category in 1.33.29. Jeniel Zana of Run4Christ Athletics Club finished in third position in 1.35.10.

Nedbank Running Club’s Tracy Campbell was the first woman home in the 25km and first in her 40 to 49 age category in an excellent time of 1.51.42.

Dane Cronje, of Charlo Athletics Club, finished second in 1.51.42, with Abbie Mitchell of Bestmed in third position in a time of 1.54.36.

Mxoleleni Tabata of Achilles Athletics Club flew home to finish the 10km run in a time of 34.43, followed by teammate Siyavuya Jeyi in second position in 36.04, with George Ntshiliza third and first in his 40 to 49 age category in 36.13.

Ntombesintu Mfunzi of Nedbank RC claimed the title in the 10km and her 40 to 49 age category (45.36).

Hester Kingwill, of the 32Gi Athletics Club, was second (49.55), closely followed by Jaime Alcock of Madiba (50.00).

Asive Solomon was the overall winner of the 5km.

Longstanding sponsor and Achilles runner Alan Taylor, of Bukani Print, received a special tribute from Lake Farm Centre at the start of the 10km and at the prizegiving to thank him for 45 years of generous support.

Taylor, who will emigrate later this year, will be deeply missed as a passionate runner with a huge heart.

The running community applauded Taylor for the massive contribution he has made to athletics in the Eastern Cape.

He paid tribute to Lake Farm Centre with an emotional farewell message to the running community.

“To my friends at Lake Farm Centre, I will miss them. They have made me the person I am today, being involved with charity work. I thank them for that blessing.”

More than 1,200 runners supported the runs which are sponsored by Team Rolf Kordes, Bukani Print, Investec and Kingfisher FM.

“We were thrilled with the response this year and thank all the runners, suppliers and sponsors who made this fundraiser possible,” said Lake Farm Centre GM Amelia Laubscher.

“Lake Farm Centre continued the 25km Endurance Challenge, which was launched two years ago to honour Rolf Kordes, a local former world-class athlete who used the Lake Farm 25km route for most of his training runs but is now coping with dementia.

“This 25km training run together with the competitive 10km run and popular 5km walk/run ensured this charity event catered for everyone,” said Laubscher.

This year the centre celebrates 66 years of providing a home and workplace for intellectually challenged residents from the Eastern Cape.

The goal of the runs is to raise much-needed funds and create awareness for the centre.