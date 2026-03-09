Eastern Cape stars shine across the globe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape motorsport fans had plenty to celebrate at the weekend as three local stars delivered standout performances on circuits around the world, proving again that the region produces competitors capable of shining on the biggest stages.

Leading the charge was rising circuit racing talent Joshua Moore, who produced a commanding performance at the opening round of the ATE VW Challenge at Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria.

Moore was in sensational form throughout the weekend, dominating proceedings and storming to victory in both heats. His pace, consistency and race-craft left rivals scrambling to keep up as he launched his season in perfect fashion with a double victory that immediately marks him as one of the drivers to watch this year.

Across the Atlantic Ocean, Gqeberha-born motorcycle ace Dominic Doyle was taking on one of the most famous endurance races in the world as he made his debut in the legendary Daytona 200 in Florida. Riding a Yamaha R9 for the Liberty ST Team, Doyle produced an impressive ride in a fiercely competitive field, bringing the bike home in sixth place overall after a gruelling 200-mile contest around the iconic high-banked Daytona International Speedway.

Reflecting on the experience, Doyle was upbeat about his performance and the strong start to the season.

“Happy to leave Daytona with some solid points to start the season. I lost touch with the lead group early on in the 200-mile race, but after 57 laps around the high-banked corners of Daytona I’m happy to have put in good consistent lap-times all race long. Huge thanks to my whole Liberty ST Team for all of their hard work on the pit-stops and for giving me a beautifully prepared bike. It wouldn’t have been possible without each and every one of them,” said Doyle.

Also lining up on the grid for the iconic race was fellow South African and former MotoGP rider Darryn Binder, who delivered a thrilling performance of his own. Binder was right in the thick of the fight for a podium position throughout the race, but heartbreakingly missed out by the narrowest of margins, being pipped on the line to finish in fourth place after a dramatic final dash to the chequered flag.

Back on home soil, Kareedouw motorcycle rider Zander Taljaard was continuing his strong start to the season at Killarney International Raceway in Cape Town. Taljaard, who claimed victory at the opening round of the championship just weeks ago, once again showed impressive pace and determination. After a fiercely contested day of racing, he secured second place overall while also setting a new personal best lap time of 1 minute 15.4 seconds.

The result ensures Taljaard maintains his lead in the championship standings as momentum continues to build in what promises to be an exciting season ahead.

With local drivers and riders delivering standout performances both locally and internationally, the weekend served as a powerful reminder that Eastern Cape motorsport talent continues to compete, and succeed, on some of the biggest stages in the world.