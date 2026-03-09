EP must find cohesion before Pumas clash, says Coetzee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EP Elephants coach Allister Coetzee gives instructions before his team's opening SA Cup clash against the Falcons.

There was a lack of cohesion in the EP Elephants’ ranks when they were beaten 29-23 by the Falcons in their opening SA Cup clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday, coach Allister Coetzee said.

EP had been determined to start their bid for Currie Cup Premier Division promotion with a win on home soil against the Kempton Park outfit, but they were forced to pay a heavy price for their inaccuracy and poor discipline.

Coetzee said hard work lay ahead of his team on the training ground before a tough second-round clash against the Pumas in Mbombela on Friday (kickoff 7pm).

“This was a new EP team, and the cohesion was not there,” Coetzee said. “It was the first game of the season, and I know the SA Cup is a sprint [with nine matches], but we have to make sure we improve.

“Maybe EP can surprise against one of the stronger teams that we do not give ourselves a chance against.

“This was not the start the Elephants wanted, but the competition is far from over and there is a lot of rugby to be played.

“We have a bonus point on the board, and we have to turn up in the next couple of games.

“My concern before this opening fixture against the Falcons was the mental aspect of the game.

“There was massive tension and anxiety among the players who wanted to do well.

“One of the positives to take from the Falcons game was the way we started with an early try.

“EP wanted to get off to a fast start, and the way we handled the ball and that first try was excellent,” Coetzee said.

“We had multiple scoring opportunities against the Falcons which we did not take.

“EP also have to look at our calling structures and what to do with our penalties, and that will be another important work-on for us.”

Coetzee said his team had overplayed at times and they needed to keep things simpler.

“Sometimes EP need to keep it simple and keep the maul going,” he said.

“Because that is a strength, and we must not be doing the other little special plays and moves that get you tackled out on the touchline.

“At times we looked good with the ball in hand, and we have to keep on building.”

An undercooked EP side, who only played two pre-season games against the Border Bulldogs and SWD Eagles after they cancelled a warm-up against the Cheetahs, must go back to the drawing board before they face the Pumas in round two.

EP are up against all South Africa’s non-franchise teams — including the Cheetahs, Pumas, Griquas, and a revamped, ambitious Boland Cavaliers outfit — in the SA Cup.

EP, who finished seventh in the 2025 edition of the tournament, must finish among the top four clubs in the 10-team SA Cup to earn promotion.

In 2025, the Falcons narrowly missed out on elevation to the Premier Division when they ended fifth on the SA Cup log, only two points behind the Boland Cavaliers.

Weekend SA Cup fixtures:

Friday: Leopards vs Cheetahs, Pumas vs EP Elephants. Saturday: Border Bulldogs vs SWD Eagles. Sunday: Boland Cavaliers vs Griffons

