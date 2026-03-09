France still in Six Nations driving seat despite Scots mauling

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In the Six Nations Championship - Scotland vs France - at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, on Saturday, France's Thomas Ramos scores their sixth try.

France are still best positioned to win this season’s Six Nations despite conceding 50 points to Scotland on Saturday, as they sit marginally ahead on the standings going into this weekend’s final round.

The French will win their first back-to-back title since 2007 if they beat England in Paris and Scotland fail to beat Ireland in Dublin.

France and Scotland both have 14 points, but the French enjoy a much superior points difference, putting the outcome of the championship in their own hands on what could be a thrilling final day of the competition.

If both France and Scotland win on Saturday, bonus points could be the decisive factor in deciding the outcome of the title. They are awarded to a team that scores four or more tries or loses by fewer than eight points.

The only chance for Ireland, who are third with 12 points, is to beat Scotland and then hope England do them a favour by winning in Paris.

Ireland’s and Scotland’s Triple Crown decider is up first on Saturday, kicking off at 2.10pm GMT, meaning France will know exactly what is required of them before taking to the Stade de France pitch against England at 8.10pm GMT.

France’s hopes of the title looked to be hanging by a thread when they were 33 points down against Scotland on Saturday, but they rallied to score four late tries that could prove crucial. It meant a bonus point to stay top of the table and ensured they made inroads into the points difference, which could also be a deciding factor.

France’s scoring difference going into Saturday’s final round is plus 79 with 24 tries, and Scotland’s is plus 21 with 17 tries scored.

“We still have something to go for,” said France fullback Thomas Ramos, who is this season’s top scorer in the Six Nations with 58 points.

“Without the Grand Slam, it’s less prestigious, but it doesn’t matter; it’s the same trophy at the end.

“Yes, we’re devastated, but we’ll quickly switch our focus to England because we can retain the title, something that hasn’t happened in French rugby for a very long time,” he said after Saturday’s 50-40 loss at Murrayfield.

“Maybe we got a little too cocky and thought about other things before thinking about fighting to win,” added flanker Francois Cros.

France would have won the Six Nations if they had beaten Scotland on Saturday.

“We have to swallow the disappointment and digest it. That’s what we’re going to do,” said French coach Fabien Galthie.

“Just because things happened one weekend doesn’t mean they’ll happen again the next weekend. We have what it takes to turn things around and go for the win on Saturday night,” he added.

Reuters