Marlow aim for strong start against Graeme in Makhanda

Marlow go on the attack in their rugby match against Fichardt Park in Bloemfontein at the weekend. They won the game in a good warm-up for their participation in the Wildeklawer Graeme College Festival in Makhanda from March 19 to 21. Picture: SUPPLIED

Graeme College and Marlow Agricultural high school will be eager to continue their steady build-up to the school rugby season when they clash during the annual Wildeklawer Graeme Rugby Festival in Makhanda on March 21.

The festival clash traditionally provides a stern early-season examination, and Graeme head coach Jonty van der Meulen believes the occasion will offer valuable insight into where his team stands after weeks of preparation.

The two teams will bring the curtain down on what should be another fascinating spectacle of school rugby, with age-group teams competing from March 19 and the Eastern Cape’s first teams in action on the Friday and Saturday.

With roughly half of last year’s squad returning, Graeme have been able to combine a solid core of experience with several promising newcomers pushing for opportunities in the first XV.

Van der Meulen said the blend had created healthy competition within the group as they edge closer to their opening fixtures.

“We’ve got about 50 percent of last year’s team back, so there’s a nice mix of experience and some youth coming into the mix,” he said.

The squad has been working through a structured pre-season programme and using internal trials to finalise combinations before the festival.

Those sessions are expected to play an important role in shaping the side that will run out in front of their home supporters at the historic Graeme College grounds.

The clash with the Cradock-based Marlow outfit is always a competitive encounter, and Van der Meulen expects nothing less this time around.

Playing at the festival is always special and Marlow are a very tough side. It’s a great chance for us to test ourselves against quality opposition — Graeme head coach Jonty van der Meulen

“Playing at the festival is always special and Marlow are a very tough side,” he said. “It’s a great chance for us to test ourselves against quality opposition.”

Marlow head of rugby Gerrit Myburgh said the annual festival had become an important fixture on their calendar and an ideal opportunity to measure themselves against strong Eastern Cape opposition.

“It’s a very good and well-organised festival and always a highlight for Marlow to attend,” he said. “It’s good preparation for the season and both the boys and the coaches really enjoy the occasion.

“It’s also a great opportunity for us to play in the Eastern Cape against local schools and measure ourselves against some of the best teams in the region.”

Myburgh said continuity within the squad had given the Cradock school a solid platform for the new season.

“We’ve kept quite a few players from last year, about 10 who were part of the first-team group, so that gives us good experience and continuity for the long-term plan,” he said.

“At the same time we’ve got some exciting youngsters coming through from the U16 side who had a very good year last season, as well as some second-team players who were on the fringe last year and are now pushing for opportunities.”

Marlow opened their campaign against Fichardt Park in Bloemfontein last weekend, a match Myburgh described as a useful early test.

“The first team had a big game against Fichardt Park. It was a bit scrappy but we managed to pull through with a win,” he said. “We are looking to improve on that this weekend and continue building momentum.”

Last year Marlow faced Selborne at the festival, an experience Myburgh said provided valuable exposure against a traditional rugby powerhouse.

“It was a great occasion for our teams to play against a strong rugby school and we felt we did very well. The matches were very competitive and that’s the type of rugby we want to continue playing.”

Looking ahead to the meeting with Graeme, Myburgh expects another demanding challenge.

“Graeme are a well-respected team and traditionally a strong rugby school, so it’s going to be a tough day,” he said. “They will put out strong teams and we will have to step it up to give them a proper go.”

While Marlow’s identity has long been built around a powerful forward pack and strong set pieces, Myburgh said the programme was also focused on expanding its attacking options.

“That physical style is part of our DNA, but we are also working to add better skills and more variety among the backs,” he said. “From U14 level through to the first team we want to improve skills so we can play with more variation, more attack and a bit more freedom in our mindset.”

Beyond the immediate result, the March 21 encounter will serve as an important step in both teams’ preparations for the demanding school rugby calendar ahead.

For Graeme and Marlow alike, the festival finale should provide an early indication of progress as they look to set the tone for the 2026 season.

The Herald