More than a road race — rather, a runaway success

Athletics in all its forms has benefited greatly from the rise of the Buffalo Runners Athletic Club (Brac) in the Border region of the Eastern Cape, and this weekend they will be hosting their Brac 21 and 10km road races at Qonce.

It is where it has its base and forms an integral part of that vibrant community.

The club is proud of its athletes and their success, specifically pointing out what their top juniors have done and continue to do in respect of flying the club’s flag, but also highlighting the talent that hails from the region.

There will be those who remember a race in the suburbs of East London where a young man in a mélange grey vest was up front among a large group of exciting juniors and wondered “if he had not perhaps gone out a bit fast, taking on already established and fast young men”.

But Endinako Mpondo, then just 17 years old and from Mbulelo Benekane Senior Secondary School in Qonce, won the junior race and had “arrived”. At his next outing he did indeed “arrive” — in the red and white colours of Brac and there was a new youngster to beat.

He has since set personal best times of 15:10 for the 5km distance, 33:38 for 10km, 52:47 for 15km, and an hour and 10min for a half marathon. In addition, he has excelled at the Border Track and Field championships in the U-20s and is Border Champion over 8km, as well as in the U-20 Cross Country category, and he is still but 18 years old.

Endinako’s immediate goals include being crowned the overall cross-country champion at 8km.

Gcinkhaya George is one of Endinako’s clubmates and also one of his rivals. He attends Hoërskool De Vos Malan and runs for Brac in provincial races on the track, at cross-country and, inevitably, on the road.

George has finished in the top echelons in the ASA 10km Championships and was 2nd in the Eastern Cape Champs at 800m in the U-17 category.

He is also the Border champion over the road mile and was the provincial champion in the U-16 cross-country champs while on his way up the ranks.

Personal bests include a 1:58:78 for 800m, 2:35:72 for 1,000m, 4:13 for 1,500m, 4:24 in the mile event and 9:36:34 for 3,000m. On the road he has run 15:46 over 5km, 32:56 for 10km, 55:07 in the 15km distance and an impressive 79:34 for a half-marathon.

George’s immediate goals include placing in the top 10 for cross-country and road running nationals.

Unlike many other clubs, Brac also has one of the top junior women in its ranks. In track and field, Bukho Breakfast has run the 800m, 1,500m and 3,000m in Nelson Mandela Bay, recording times of 2:38, 5:06 and 11:45, respectively, in 2024.

A 42:57 at the Ocean 10 in Gonubie in 2023 lifted her into the road running spotlight, and she later ran best times of 69:61 at a 15km in 2025 and 96:34 in the Great Kei Half-Marathon in the same year.

She said via her club spokesperson that she ran for Easy Equities Born2Run in 2021 and 2022 and transferred to her hometown club, Brac, in 2023.

She has further represented Border at the ASA 10km Championships in Mbombela in 2023 and was the Border 10km junior female champion over 10km three years in succession from 2023 to 2025.

Much credit for the success of Brac has been the leadership of Thembalethu Ngalwana, the chairperson of the club.

“I never knew when I started gym 10 years ago it would take me this far. In 2016 I realised my health was deteriorating as I was weighing 125kg,” he said.

He took the decision to do something about it. Humiliating comments from the gym instructor spurred him on.

“A lady by the name of Bongie” encouraged the Qonce folk to take 1km to 2km at a time, and Ngalwana suggests she inspired them and says she was probably the brainchild behind the establishment of Brac.

From there on, they attended 10km races and progressed all the way to the Comrades Marathon, of which Ngalwana has completed four from six, and has also run the Two Oceans, the Bay Ultra, and the Kasi to Kasi as well as marathons in Soweto, Mpumalanga and the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.

Ten years down the line, it remains an inspiring story of a historical town and its people.

