Pearson netball team shines at Bloemfontein tournament

Pearson's Keani Schoultz, right, reaches for the ball during a netball fixture at Fichardt Park in Bloemfontein at the weekend

The Pearson first netball team travelled to Bloemfontein to participate in the prestigious Fitchardt Park tournament over the weekend, and they certainly made their mark.

The team played four matches, emerging victorious in three and putting up a valiant fight in the fourth against Affies, who are the reigning South African champions.

The match against Affies was a thrilling encounter, with Pearson starting shakily in the first quarter, trailing 12-5.

However, a stern talking to from the coaching staff sparked a remarkable comeback in the second quarter, with Pearson winning 9-4 and narrowing the gap to 16-14 down at halftime.

The third quarter was a pressure-cooked affair, with Pearson pushing Affies to the limit, but ultimately falling short 24-21.

Despite the eventual 26-31 loss, Pearson’s performance was a testament to their skill and determination.

“We’re extremely proud of the team,” said a Pearson coaching staff member. “To take on the best team in the country and give them a run for their money is an incredible achievement.

“It’s a fantastic way to kick off the season, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

The results were: Pearson 1st bt Fichardt Park 37-13, bt Jim Fouche 36-26, lost to Affies 31-26, bt Duineveld 38-17

Pearson U16 bt Fichardt Park 21-5, lost to Oranje 8-11, bt Affies (2) 15-7, bt Wilgerivier 21-2

