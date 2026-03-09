Pearson’s Cayleigh Wanckel cracks SA U19 team

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pearson's Cayleigh Wanckel (right) celebrates taking a wicket for the SA U19 side. She has been included in the national U19 cricket team to play in a tournament in Nigeria

Star Pearson cricketer Cayleigh Wanckel has been included in the SA U19 women’s team, which will compete in the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) T20 International Invitational tournament in Lagos from March 18–29.

As part of their preparations for the U19 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh and Nepal in January next year, the SA U19 women will face senior national sides Rwanda, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and hosts Nigeria in a league phase format.

All matches will take place at the TBS Cricket Oval, with the top two teams progressing to the final while the other top four teams will play a third- and fourth-place match.

The 15-player squad selected to represent South Africa features the returning Mieke van Voorst (Eastern Storm), Jae-Leigh Filander (Western Province), Ashleigh van Wyk (Eastern Storm), and Chanel Venter (Titans).

The group is also bolstered by players embarking on their first outbound tour, namely Miya Lalor (Western Province), Ziya Mohanlall (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), and Ashley Barnard (Mpumalanga). The trio impressed during last month’s Youth T20 Tri-Series involving Zimbabwe U19 and the CSA Youth XI in Chatsworth.

SA U19 selection convenor AJ Rudman said: “Touring Nigeria presents a great opportunity for this group to test themselves in unfamiliar conditions against experienced senior opposition.

“Exposure to different environments and styles of play is critical in the development of young cricketers. Competing against senior players will challenge their growth from a tactical and mental perspective. These experiences are essential as we continue to identify and shape the players who will form the core of our World Cup campaign.”

SA U19 head coach Dinesha Devnarain said it was important to get exposure out in the middle.

“With 11 months to go before the World Cup, game time is crucial, and the T20 Invitational in Nigeria will provide that in abundance, with intense competition expected against experienced teams,” Devnarain said.

“Tournament-style cricket will also help these youngsters understand how to handle increased pressure in matches.

“I’m excited to see the growth of the group following a very competitive tri-Series in January, where several players put up their hands and showcased their abilities, not only through performance, but through their leadership and character as well.”

SA Cricket