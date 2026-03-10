SA boxers’ two-pronged pursuit of world title shot lauded

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Boxing trainer-manager Colin Nathan and Rodney Berman are lauded for steering their boxers in different directions instead of matching them against each other.

The decision by Golden Gloves Promotions to take Ricardo Malajika to the WBC eliminator instead of facing Sikho Nqothole for the IBF elimination clash has been lauded in boxing circles as enhancing the standard of SA sport.

GGP announced that Malajika, who holds the IBO title, would face Mexican Yahir Frank for the WBC mandatory spot at Emperors Palace on July 11 after turning down a clash against Nqothole.

Malajika was initially ordered to face Nqothole for the IBF mandatory spot, with the winner getting a shot at the crown to be contested by champion Willibaldo Garcia and Andrew Maloney, who are yet to agree to terms.

His clash against Mthatha’s Nqothole would have triggered their 2022 rematch, which Nqothole won by a unanimous decision when Malajika was still a developing boxer.

It would have also reinforced renewed relations between Nqothole’s manager, Colin Nathan, and GGP boss Rodney Berman.

However, GGP decided to go a different route, drawing criticism from Nqothole, who accused Malajika of running scared owing to the previous loss to him.

Nqothole will now face Englishman Charlie Edwards on a date yet to be decided after the two camps have agreed to terms of the fight.

International boxing analyst Andile Sidinile said GGP’s decision to go the WBC route was geared towards unleashing a two-pronged quest by SA boxers to conquer the world.

“Nqothole contesting an IBF eliminator and Malajika vying for the WBC mandatory is good for SA boxing instead of pitting them against each other, where one would have been eliminated,” he said.

Should both boxers win their respective eliminators, they will challenge for two of the four major belts in the junior bantamweight division, marking a rare occasion of SA fighters vying for world honours in the same weight class.

Besides them, Duncan Village’s Phumelela Cafu also occupies a lofty spot in the division and is considered one of the best boxers after his bold stand when he unified his WBO belt with Bam Rodriguez’s WBC title.

With Rodriguez having hinted at vacating the WBC, WBO and WBA belts which he wrested from Fernando Martinez, Cafu also stands a good chance of getting a title shot.

Sidinile said the scenario boded well for SA boxing in the division, which could see local boxers dominate it.

“GGP needs to be applauded for its decision to go after the WBC to maximise SA boxing opportunities to conquer the world junior bantamweight division.”

Berman described the Malajika-Tahir clash as another feat in the operations of the WBC in SA, with its president, Mauricio Sulaiman, promising to attend for his first visit to the country.

Berman said Sulaiman’s visit would mark a massive nod of respect for the work being done by GGP and a validation of world-class talent emerging in the SA boxing scene.

GGP has already scheduled another WBC-sanctioned bout when Mdantsane’s Siyakholwa Kuse will challenge for the mini-flyweight belt against champion Melvin Jerusalem at Emperors Palace on May 16 in a rematch of their October clash.

