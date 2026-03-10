Trying Stars facing tough challenge in KuGompo City, says coach Alan Cannon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Trying Stars centre Flinn Cannon will be a key player for his team when they travel to East London to face Young Leopards in a crunch EC Super 14 quarterfinal clash on Saturday

Trying Stars will face a test of their mental and physical strength when they travel to KuGompo City to face Young Leopards in a crunch EC Super 14 quarterfinal clash on Saturday, says coach Alan Cannon.

Rugby fever has gripped the small town of Alexandria after Trying Stars beat Hankey Villagers and Park on their way to clinching a quarterfinal berth.

Stars’ only defeat came when they were beaten 46-22 by defending champions Progress in the opening round of the competition at the Central Field in Kariega.

In 2025 Trying Stars reached the semifinals before they were narrowly beaten 15-13 by Fort Beaufort United in Alexandria.

“Trying Stars will stick to our recipe of playing running rugby,” Cannon said. “We don’t have big players but the guys are doing quite well at the moment. Our teamwork is great, and we play for one another.

Trying Stars coach Alan Cannon (Supplied)

“The Super 14 has generated great excitement in the community in Alexandria over the past few weeks.

“Last year we did well in the Super 14 and we hope to achieve the same this year and even go a little bit further. Like all the Super 14 coaches, I believe my team can take the trophy. The fans are behind us and that makes things easier for me as the coach.

“We are playing Young Leopards in KuGompo City and are looking forward to the game.

“Unfortunately we ended third on points difference in our EP conference, and the Brumbies got the second spot. We were aiming for a home quarterfinal, but now we have to shift our minds and prepare for an away match.

“It will be quite tough going to KuGompo City. Trying Stars know all about the challenges we will have to face there. We have to ensure the guys are psychologically in the right frame of mind

“The prize money on offer in the Super 14 will be a boost to the team for the hard work they have put in. We want to do well in our remaining games. I believe in all the guys, especially the young players, and I am excited for them.”

Teams chasing glory in the Super 14 were given an unexpected week off to re-energise their run-down batteries before resuming battle. In a surprise move two weeks ago, organisers said it had been decided to give the quarterfinalists a breather to regroup.

Teams welcomed a few extra days on the training pitch to fine-tune their plans before tough, sudden-death showdowns. It also gave players suffering from niggles picked up in the opening three rounds an opportunity to regain peak fitness.

The tournament winners will be going home with an extra R10,000 in their pockets after it was decided the champions would earn R60,000. The runners-up will cash in to the tune of R40,000, and there are lucrative incentives for ending third (R20,000) and fourth (R20,000).

Saturday’s quarterfinal programme (all 3pm kickoffs):

EL Police vs Star of Hope;

Young Leopards vs Trying Stars;

Progress vs Fort Beaufort United;

Brumbies vs Swallows.

