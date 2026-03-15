Tough day at office for Queens at Loftus, says Jordaan

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Faith Tshauke, of the Bulls Daisies, is challenged by Ruzanne George and Yoland Ntibane, of EP Queens, during the Women's Super League rugby match at Loftus Versfeld.

EP Queens coach Deon Jordaan said it had been a tough day at the office for his team when they crashed to a heavy 71-5 defeat against the Bulls Daisies at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The loss against the rampant log leaders and champions ended any lingering hopes the Queens may have been harbouring of reaching the Pick n Pay Super League women’s final.

It was one-way traffic from start to finish, and the champions now have a full house of 25 points after their opening five outings.

EP’s only try scorer was lock Olwethu Kasibe.

Before the clash Jordaan urged his team not to be bullied by the Bulls, but his side were unable to stem waves of attacks on their tryline.

EP Queens coach Deon Jordaan said it had been a tough day at office for his team when they played against the Bulls Daisies at Loftus (The Herald)

“It was a tough day at the office for the Queens, but I am still extremely proud of the ladies,” Jordaan said.

“I was proud of the effort, and we had some good moments in the game.

“We will look to capitalise on those moments.

“All credit must go to the Bulls, who are a well-coached and structured team.

“Now we are looking forward to our game against the Border Ladies in Gqeberha on Saturday.”

The Daisies made some tweaks to their team for the EP game, with the injured Libbie Janse van Rensburg being replaced by Yandisa Nobanda.

Results: Bulls Daisies 71 EP Queens 5, Lions 22 Boland Dames 40, Sharks Women 29 Border Ladies 0, Free State 21 WP 38

Saturday’s fixtures: EP Queens vs Border Ladies, Sharks vs Golden Lions, Free State vs Bulls Daisies.

Log (all teams have played five matches): 1 Bulls 25, 2 WP 21, 3 Boland 20, 4 Lions 11, 5 EP Queens 11, 6 Sharks 10, 7 Free State 5, 8 Border 0

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