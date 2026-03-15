United Brothers clinch township derby bragging rights

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

United Brothers' Thando Mnyaka on his way to taking five wickets against Jendamark United in the NMB Premier League township derby played at Old Grey on Saturday. Picture:

United Brothers came out tops in the township derby, beating Jendamark United by seven wickets in their Nelson Mandela Bay Premier League club cricket fixture at Old Grey on Saturday.

Thando Mnyaka claimed five wickets for 14 runs as Jendamark United were rolled for 108 in 30 overs.

Brothers took just more than 20 overs to reach their target, with Wonga Mgweye making 50 not out.

On Sunday, Jordan Morris made an aggressive 158 as Hollywoodbets PECC beat United Brothers by 131 runs.

The summarised scores from the weekend were:

FRIDAY

Madibaz 1 v Madibaz 2, at Madibaz C

Madibaz 1 292/8 in 50 overs (Divan Behrans 94, Ethan Frosler 72, Jaydin Damons 52; Tristan Grundling 2/51; Dillan Lippert 2/35; Vince Matraiotti 2/15). Madibaz2 97 in 29.1 overs (Ethan Moothoo 29, Luke Hector 16; Ethan Frosler 4/22, Esa Gangat 3/44, Hamza Khan 2/9). Madibaz 1 won by 195 runs

SATURDAY

Jendamark United v United Brothers

Jendamark United 108 in 29.5 overs (Kyle Lottering 33; Thando Mnyaka 5/14, Simnikiwe Soyaya 4/21). United Brothers 109 for three in 20.2 overs (Wonga Mgweye 50no, Akhanani Willem 43; Luvo Zigoxo 2/17). United Brothers won by seven wickets

Hollywoodbets PECC v Northern Cavaliers, at St George’s B

Match awarded to PECC.

Mentors J-Bay v Motherwell, at Mentors Kraal

Match awarded to Motherwell.

SUNDAY

Hollywoodbets PECC v United Brothers, at St George’s B

PECC 345/9 in 50 overs (Jordan Morris 158, Wezo Gqiba 58, Cale Price 32no; Emihle Mgoqi 3/8, Sesethu Mayase 2/41, Ntabozuko Nqam 2/57). United Brothers 214 in 42.3 overs (Siya Magenge 64, Akhona Ntlanjeni 53, Ntabozuko Nqam 37; Cayden Wilson 4/32, Wezo Gqiba 3/42). PECC won by 131 runs

Old Grey v Motherwell, at Kemsley Park

Old Grey 177 in 44 overs (Robert Ferreira 29, Elnathan Meiri 25, Bjorn Ruppelt 21no; Siphesihle Madlongolwana 3/25, Nkululeko Serame 3/45). Motherwell 138 in 29 overs (Bathandwa Stuurman 43; Sadique Patel 5/18, Gift Kwatsha 3/16). Old Grey won by 39 runs.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald