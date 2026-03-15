Wits crush Madibaz to boost automatic promotion hopes

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Caleb Friskin on attack for the Madibaz during their Varsity Shield clash against Wits in Gqeberha on Friday. On the right is Sean van Zijl.

Log-leaders Wits put some distance between themselves and the chasing pack when they thrashed the Madibaz 63-8 in a fifth-round Varsity Shield clash in Gqeberha on Friday.

Wits are well on the way to securing automatic promotion to the Varsity Cup, while the Madibaz may face a tricky promotion match against the team ending seventh in the Varsity Cup.

Tournament rules stipulate that the bottom team (8th) on the Varsity Cup log is automatically relegated and is replaced by the top-finishing Varsity Shield team.

Additionally, the 7th-place Cup team faces the 2nd-place Shield team in a playoff.

The build-up to this top-of-the-table clash between the Madibaz and Wits was intense, but the visitors were quick to stamp their authority on proceedings.

After escaping with a 40-32 win over a never-say-die WSU side last week, Madibaz coach David Manuel had urged his team to up their game against Wits.

Tries flowed for Wits after Layron Milborrow gave the Madibaz an early lead with a penalty.

No 8 Liam Santos got the try-fest under way, followed by a powerful run down the right and a touchdown by wing Dustyn Holmes — the first of his three five-pointers of the afternoon.

The pressure continued building on Madibaz, leading to infringements that saw two of their players binned within minutes of one another.

Wits smelt blood and spread the ball from their own 22.

Madibaz were back-pedalling and had little chance of stopping the momentum, with Wits flanker Christopher Kachungunu cantering in for his first try.

Santos scored his second 12 minutes before the break, and when prop Meyer Opperman added one of his own just before the half-time hooter, the writing was already on the wall.

The second half went the same way as the first.

Holmes ran in for his second before Wits made a tap option count. Replacement prop Ricardo Brandao barged over for the first of his two tries after the visitors moved the ball quickly.

The lively Holmes brought up his hat-trick with a sensational bit of skill, catching a kick-pass in the in-goal area and having the strength and presence of mind to get it down in time.

Kachungunu, wing Lindani Dweba and Brandao all crossed the whitewash in the last quarter to seal what can only be described as a crushing victory for the FNB Varsity Shield log leaders.

Try scorers:

Madibaz 8: Try Bahle Cengani

Wits: 63: Tries: Dustyn Holmes (3), Liam Santos (2), Christopher Kachungunu (2), Meyer Opperman, Ricardo Brandao (2), and Lindani Dweba.

— Additional reporting by Varsity Media

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