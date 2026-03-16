Lilepo strike lifts Chiefs past Durban City

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Glody Lilepo celebrates scoring with Kaizer Chiefs teammates in the Betway Premiership game against Durban City at the FNB Stadium on Sunday

Kaizer Chiefs avoided losing their fourth successive league fixture for the first time in their history by beating Durban City 1-0 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on a chilly Sunday afternoon.

Glody Lilepo scored the game’s only goal, boosting Chiefs’ chances of finishing in the top three.

Chiefs made wholesale changes to the lineup that lost 1-0 to Richards Bay a fortnight ago.

Inacio Miguel, Zitha Kwinika, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Mduduzi Shabalala, Lilepo, Ashley du Preez and Wandile Dube got a nod ahead of Aden McCarthy, Nkanyiso Shinga, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Gaston Sirino, Ethan Chislett, Asanele Velebayi and Flavio Silva.

While McCarthy and Mthethwa were suspended, the other five changes Amakhosi made reflected on their rather strange yet continual wont, under the current technical team, of randomly chopping and changing the starting XI .

Chislett, who had done relatively well in the last few games, was a surprise exclusion from the match-day squad, while a player like Ndlovu came from nowhere, having missed the past few outings, and earned a slot in the starting lineup.

Thabo Cele was also nowhere to be seen in the match-day squad, despite having decent cameos in the last few games.

Conversely, Durban made only two changes to the starting lineup that eliminated provincial rivals Golden Arrows by beating them in the penalties in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals last Sunday.

Joslin Kamatuka and Emmanuel Jalai were drafted into the starting team, replacing Athini Jodwana and Samkelo Maseko, who had started against Arrows.

Defensive errors and lack of cutting edge upfront defined Chiefs’ first half, while the visitors were content with sitting back and absorbing pressure.

Miguel was the guilty party as far as defensive errors were concerned, ending up getting an unnecessary yellow card in the 31st.

Chiefs brought in Velebayi for Du Preez at the start of the second half, and introduced Mfundo Vilakazi for Duba three minutes after the hour-mark.

The two changes injected new life into their rather lukewarm play.

Velebayi used his pace nicely down the left flank, tormenting Jalai.

On the other flank, Vilakazi showed some sense of urgency, a quality that lacked before his introduction.

Vilakazi’s determination would yield fruit in the 69th minute when he brilliantly laid the ball on the path of Lilepo, who unleashed a thunderbolt with the outside of his boot to beat Darren Keet.

Lilepo selfishly wasted a number chance a few minutes later, opting for a shot instead of passing to Velebayi, who was unmarked in the box.

Durban threw everything at Chiefs in the last minutes but it was not meant to be for them to at least get a draw.

Fixtures

Tuesday: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm)

Wednesday: Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (7.30pm).

Saturday: Polokwane City vs AmaZulu, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Stellenbosch vs Chippa United, Athlone (3.30pm); Kaizer Chiefs vs Magesi, Moses Mabhida (6pm).

Sunday: Siwelele vs Orbit College, Free State (3.30pm); Golden Arrows vs Sekhukhune United, King Zwelithini (3.30pm); TS Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates, Mbombela (3.30pm); Durban City vs Richards Bay, Chatsworth (6pm). — Sowetan