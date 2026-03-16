Richarlison earns struggling Tottenham a point at Liverpool

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Liverpool missed the chance to return to the Premier League’s top four as Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison struck a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s 18th-minute free kick had looked like securing the points for Liverpool but the hosts were unconvincing and could have no complaints.

Former Everton striker Richarlison was a constant threat for the visitors and fired a low shot past Alisson in the 89th minute to secure a vital point in his side’s relegation battle.

Liverpool moved above Chelsea into fifth place with 49 points from 30 games while Tottenham’s first point in six Premier League games left them 16th with 30, one point above the relegation zone.

Earlier on Sunday, Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha buried a second‑half strike off a pinpoint through-ball from Bruno Fernandes for a club-record 16th Premier League assist in a season to lift the hosts to a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.

🚨SESKO SCORES FOR MANCHESTER UNITED WHAT A GOAL HE IS COOKING 🤯🔥pic.twitter.com/OtCHvorRpk — KinG £ (@xKGx__) March 15, 2026

Casemiro and substitute Benjamin Sesko scored United’s other goals in a result that tightened their grip on third place in the standings on 54 points after 30 games, while fourth-placed Villa have 51 points.

The game looked headed for a draw before Cunha scored from the left side of the box in the 71st, with Fernandes recording his 100th assist for the club across all competitions. Sesko put the game out of reach 10 minutes later with a blistering shot from the centre of the box.

Casemiro put United ahead in the 53rd with a glancing header from a Fernandes corner. Ross Barkley levelled in the 64th with a shot from the middle of the area.