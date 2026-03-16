Snyman lauds teamwork and special defensive effort for Blitzboks’ win

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The Bitzboks lift the HSBC SVNS Series New York tournament champion trophy after defeating Fiji in the gold medal match at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Sunday in Harrison, New Jersey.

Springbok Sevens coach Philip Snyman was the proudest man in the Sports Illustrated Stadium on Sunday after the Blitzboks claimed the HSBC SVNS New York title as well as being crowned overall winners for the series, pipping Fiji in both races.

The Blitzbok coach admitted to an overwhelming feeling of pride and gratitude as his team won the final with a never-say-die attitude.

“This was special, not because of the execution of play but because of the heart and intensity to play for each other that was shown out there,” said Snyman.

“They showed what Springbok Sevens stand for and played for that jersey, and as a coach, you cannot be prouder of such an effort.

“The defensive effort was something else from minute one until the last play. In the final sequence of play, Fiji created an overlap here and there, but the guys never gave up, and they could not get through.”

A proud Snyman praised the players for buying into his vision for the squad, which included bringing in new players to build depth: “The senior players bought in and started to contribute, and every new player coming in had the backing of support of the senior guys as well, and that made it possible to continue with that plan.

“We are not done yet. We need to keep growing and improving. We will have a rest now but will come back as determined for the three tournaments of the World Championship.”

For Blitzbok captain Impi Visser, finishing the tournament with blood streaming from his face was worth the effort. He said the final was won by determined defence.

“We gave them a bit too much possession, which is what Fiji thrives on, but our defence won the day,” said Visser, who celebrated his 50th World Series tournament appearance as well.

“We did not play our best rugby of the tournament in the final, but our defence was outstanding, and that secured the win.

“It was the ideal way to celebrate your 50th for sure."

For Selvyn Davids, who was named Player of the Final, the unity of the team effort made the feeling even better.

“We did not always play the perfect game or do what the coaches wanted us to do, but we played for each other, our support system and our country every time we ran onto the field — that was a given,” said Davids.

The Blitzboks return to South Africa knowing that three more tournaments await in the HSBC SVNS World Championship, with stops in Hong Kong, Valladolid and Bordeaux.

For Siviwe Soyizwapi, this World Series victory compared well with the 2016/2017 season, when the Blitzboks achieved back-to-back series wins.

“Back then, I was just a youngster in the system, learning and doing my best to contribute,” said Soyizwapi. “This time around, after all these years and at my age, this one is perhaps more special. The effort was unreal.”

Soyizwapi is the most capped player in the current squad with 64 World Series tournament appearances and had to overcome a string of injuries to make his way back into the team.

The 33-year-old said the emergence of several new players in the group worked wonders for everyone: “Every new player that comes in and contributes makes the system better as it puts pressure on the older players in the team. And that develops a healthy competition in the group, and we benefit from it.”

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SA Rugby Communications