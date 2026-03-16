Stutterheim’s Clark joins SA team for tri-nations angling event

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Blake Clark (17) from Stutterheim is set to represent SA in the junior division of the upcoming tri-nations in New Zealand

Stutterheim’s Blake Clark is honoured to be part of the South African invitational angling team that will compete in the Tri-Nations Shore Angling Tournament in New Zealand later in March.

The tournament between SA, Australia and New Zealand will take place from March 26 to 28 in Manfield Feilding, New Zealand.

Blake, 17, will compete in the junior division.

The South African team was officially announced on February 7, and since then, Blake has put his focus fully on preparations.

“Since the announcement, preparation has focused on refining techniques, preparing tackle and studying the types of sea conditions we may encounter.

“Competing in unfamiliar waters always brings challenges, but adapting quickly and performing at our best will be key,” he said.

The invitational team was selected in the interest of promoting international participation and strengthening relationships between the participating nations as the sport continues to grow.

The tournament serves as a valuable platform for competitive development and international exposure for shore anglers from SA.

Being part of this team is a proud moment for me and contributes to what could become a landmark chapter in South African shore angling history — Blake Clark

“Being part of this team is a proud moment for me and contributes to what could become a landmark chapter in South African shore angling history,” Blake said.

“My goal is to represent South Africa with pride, integrity and excellence while gaining valuable experience on the international stage doing something I love, fishing, as well as contributing to the growth and recognition of South African shore angling.”

Lynton Clark, Blake’s father, described his son’s selection as an incredibly emotional moment for him.

“Watching Blake grow up with a passion for fishing and seeing that dedication lead to him being selected to represent South Africa on an international stage is something that’s very special,” Clark said.

“You always hope your children will follow their passions and work hard at what they love, and Blake has certainly done that.

“To see him now wearing South African colours and competing at the Tri-Nations Tournament in New Zealand fills our family with immense pride.”

Clark has been helping Blake prepare for the Tri-Nations tournament and said that preparing for such a competition had been a challenge in itself.

“There has been a lot of hard work behind the scenes — long hours of preparation, making sure equipment is ready, and mentally preparing to compete in completely different sea conditions on the other side of the world.

“There’s also the pressure that comes with representing your country. Through it all, Blake has shown real maturity and determination.

“He has stayed focused, worked hard and remained committed to doing everything he can to be ready for this opportunity,” he said.

Border Rock and Surf Angling chair Sheldon Richter said Blake’s selection for the very first tri-nations tournament was special for Border.

“Blake can be very proud of his accomplishments as an angler.

“As an association, it is extremely rewarding to see young anglers come through the ranks and develop,” he said.

Blake started 2026 well, representing Border’s Rock and Surf Shore Angling U21 team at the National Championships, where he finished fifth overall.

That led to his selection for the Proteas Junior U21 team to represent SA in Namibia in December.

Blake is set to depart from East London on Wednesday.

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