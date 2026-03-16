Young SA racer Aashay Nagura chasing global motorsport dream

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Rising karting driver Aashay Nagura is making a name for himself in the competitive world of motorsport.

Gqeberha-born karting driver Aashay Nagura, 14, is making serious strides in the competitive world of motorsport.

Later this month, the Eastern Cape talent will represent South Africa on the international stage at the prestigious Champions of the Future Academy series in the UK.

Nagura will compete on four renowned circuits, including Silverstone, PFI Kart Circuit, Larkhall Circuit in Scotland and Wilton Mill Kart Circuit, racing against some of the most promising young drivers from around the world.

He currently races under Kokoro Racing Academy, affiliated with Kokoro Performance in the UK, while also competing locally in the OKJ class of the ROK Cup South Africa championship.

Nagura’s passion for racing began at home behind the wheel of virtual cars on his PlayStation.

What started as a hobby quickly grew into an all-consuming dream.

Determined to make that dream a reality, Nagura began saving money by doing extra chores around the house.

After eventually securing a steering wheel and headset for his simulator, his commitment deepened.

His first big step into real racing came through a fundraising raffle, which helped him raise enough money to purchase a used go-kart and safety equipment — launching his karting career at nine.

Since then, Nagura’s focus and discipline have become the backbone of his journey.

Now homeschooled to accommodate his demanding schedule, he begins his day training in the gym at 5.30am, followed by simulator sessions, track practice and online schooling, before finishing the day with another gym session.

Despite his age, Nagura has already delivered standout performances nationally and internationally.

Some of these include:

Winner: 2024 Port Elizabeth Mini ROK National Event

Third overall: 2024 IAME International Final at South Garda, Italy

Third overall: 2025 Northern Regional ROK Series (OKJ Rookie Season)

Fifth overall: 2025 ROK Cup South African Nationals (OKJ), despite missing the opening event

Earlier this year, Nagura also travelled to Sweden for specialised driver training on a frozen lake, part of his preparation for a future move into circuit car racing in 2027.

His 2026 season includes local and international competition:

March 20: ROK Cup Nationals, Red Star Raceway, Mpumalanga

March 28: Champions of the Future Academy, Silverstone Circuit, UK

May 10: ROK Cup Nationals, iDube Raceway, KwaZulu-Natal

May 15: Champions of the Future Academy, PFI Kart Circuit, UK

The international races will be live-streamed on YouTube, offering valuable exposure for potential partners and sponsors.

While Nagura has already achieved impressive results, he believes the journey is only just beginning.

“Every race is a chance to learn and improve. My dream is to race professionally one day and represent South Africa at the highest level of motorsport.”

Currently competing without major commercial sponsorship, his international campaign presents a unique opportunity for brands looking to support one of South Africa’s most promising young motorsport talents.

With talent, determination and a fearless drive to succeed, Aashay Nagura is one young racer firmly on the radar.

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