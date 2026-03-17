King Price Derby Series to showcase the best schoolboy rugby has to offer

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Will Stevens of St Andrew's is challenged in their match against Kingswood in 2025. The Makhanda derby between the two teams will be part of the King Price Derby Series in 2026

A host of Eastern Cape schools will again be part of the King Price Derby Series programme, a set of matches designed to elevate the passion, tradition and rivalry of schoolboy rugby in South Africa.

This year’s King Price Derby Series will consist of 45 matches, which includes the biggest school rugby derby in the world between Paarl Boys’ High and Paarl Gymnasium.

The King Price Derby Series will see no fewer than 47 of South Africa’s top rugby schools in action, with the top talent taking their first steps towards higher honours.

Nothing divides and unites a community quite like interschool clashes, including famous traditional rivalries in the Eastern Cape such as Dale College against Queen’s, Grey High versus Framesby, and Kingswood against St Andrew’s College.

Other prominent schools participating in the King Price Schools Derby Series include Grey College, Affies of Pretoria, Outeniqua, SACS, Rondebosch Boys’ High, Boland Landbou, Maritzburg College, Durban High School, Waterkloof and Garsfontein.

All 45 derbies will be broadcast on the SuperSport Schools’ linear channel 216 on DStv, and via the SuperSport Schools App, ensuring nationwide access to every big moment.

“The King Price Derby Series gives talented young players a national stage, whether they come from a powerhouse or smaller community school, and that matters to us,” King Price chief marketing officer De Wet van Deventer said.

“It is more than a sponsorship. It is a statement about belief, opportunity and building the next generation of South African rugby.”

Dedicated rugby fans will be able to tune in every Saturday, with live broadcasts starting at 2pm, second‑round matches at 3.30, and delayed broadcasts at 6pm and 7.30pm, ensuring a full day of schools rugby action across 16 Saturdays.

“Schools rugby has shaped the Springboks for generations, earning passionate support from fans and drawing audiences that outshine many provincial matches,” Provantage Sports managing director JD Henderson said.

“The King Price Schools Rugby Derby Series celebrates this heritage and looks to grow it even more.”

Provantage’s successful delivery of the inaugural Derby Series demonstrated its ability to highlight school rugby communities, create meaningful commercial value for participating schools, and open new opportunities for stakeholders across the ecosystem.

The Eastern Cape fixtures on the 2026 programme are:

April 18: Grey High v Paul Roos Gymnasium

April 30: Kingswood College v Pretoria Boys’ High

May 30: Queen’s College v St Andrew’s College

June 6: Selborne College v St Andrew’s College

June 13: St Andrew’s College v Kingswood College

July 25: Framesby v Grey High

August 15: Dale College v Queen’s College