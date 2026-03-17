NMB triumph at provincial high school athletics championships

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Tristan Herselman from Framesby High in action during a high jump event in the Eastern Cape High Schools Athletics Championships at the weekend Picture: Werner Hills

Nelson Mandela Bay District claimed victory once more at this year’s Provincial High Schools Athletics Championship, lighting up the Westbourne Oval over the weekend.

NMB held onto their crown, amassing an impressive 100 medals during the thrilling three-day championship.

They claimed 57 gold medals, 29 silver medals, and 14 bronze medals in the mainstream (able-bodied) category.

Chris Hani West secured second place, while Sara Bartman took third.

Meanwhile, Buffalo City metro took first place in the category for learners with special educational needs.

Following Buffalo City, NMB came in second in this category and Alfred Nzo West secured third place.

Project manager of the provincial high school athletics championships, Warren Loubscher, said the event was critical in growing the sport of athletics in the province.

“We are encouraging all schools to participate in athletics,” said Loubscher, who is also the NMB deputy director for sport and recreation.

“Ordinary athletics is one of the codes that we commence with in term one of the school’s calendar. This is all about ensuring that we provide an opportunity for athletes to participate in athletics.

“But also to afford a pathway for those athletes who have the ambition to further their careers in athletics up to national-level championships.

“Essentially, the EC championships are about bringing the best of the best athletes in the province together and allowing them to compete and also to qualify for the national high school championships, which will be in Rustenburg in two weeks’ time.”

He said he saw great talent during the duration of the event.

“What we have seen here for the past three days are athletes who are really pursuing national qualifications,” he said.

“Ensuring that they represent the province, their districts and their families, the level of athletics is very high.

“At the national level, you have the nine provinces coming together, and the competition is very tough.

“EC are always pushing above their weight in that we are competitive in most of the events.

“We are pursuing positions one to five, but if we get into the top three, that would be a bonus because we came fifth last year.

“So we are hoping to improve this year.”