Pearson teams underline their talent in hockey festivals

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Pearson's Taytem Hargreaves, right, in action during a netball match in the Kirkwood Sports Festival at the weekend

Pearson High School hosted a successful U14 and U16 Investec Summer Hockey Series this past weekend, while the first team boys’ and girls’ teams travelled to East London to compete in the Tony Godding and Greg Beling Festivals.

The girls’ team faced strong opposition throughout the tournament.

They went down 5-2 to Oranje Meisies and lost 3-2 to Eunice in a closely contested match.

A disappointing 0-0 draw against Bethlehem Voortrekker followed, with the team creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities but being unable to convert them.

The girls finished the festival on a positive note with a 2-1 victory over Sasolburg.

The boys’ team produced several strong performances during the festival. They started with a 2-1 win over Queen’s College, before losing 3-1 to St Andrews School from Bloemfontein.

The team then delivered a dominant 8-0 victory against Dale College and wrapped up the festival with an exciting 6-5 win over Grey College.

Overall, it was a weekend filled with competitive hockey, valuable experience and strong performances from all teams involved.

The Investec Summer Series and festival matches once again showcased the depth of talent and enthusiasm for the sport.

Meanwhile in Kirkwood, Pearson’s first and U16A netball teams participated in the Kirkwood Sport Festival, demonstrating their skills and teamwork in preparation for the upcoming Paarl Girls’ Tournament.

That event in the Western Cape will see all Pearson’s A teams competing against top schools such as Oranje, Bloemhof and Paarl Girls’, among others.

The teams’ performances at Kirkwood were excellent, with the girls showing their ability to handle tough competition to come out on top.

This experience will undoubtedly serve them well as they head into the Paarl matches, where they will be looking to make a statement.

“We’re feeling confident and focused,” said a team representative. “We’ve worked hard in preparation for this tournament and we’re ready to take on the best.”

Pearson’s first rugby team also competed in the Kirkwood Sport Festival in a match against Bergsig from Kariega.

It was a hot day but the Pearson boys managed to score six tries against Bergsig’s one, running out 34-17 winners.

Pearson scrumhalf Kadin Kretzmann was awarded the player of the match accolade.

Try-scorers for Pearson were Keano Beling, Henrico Bodenstein, Lili Giyose, Hanro Botes, Kadin Kretzmann and Liya Maswana.