Two uncapped players to attend Springbok alignment camp

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Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus added two new players to the group that will attend the first virtual Springbok alignment camp on Tuesday.

Former Junior Springboks Carlü Sadie (prop) and JJ van der Mescht (lock) are added among the 21 players from around the world who have cracked the nod.

Sadie, who is plying his trade in France with Bordeaux Begles, and Van der Mescht, from the Northampton Saints in England, are the only uncapped players in the group and will feature alongside 16 Rugby World Cup winners.

Back in the mix is scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, a member of the triumphant 2019 World Cup squad who last played for the Boks in 2023, and centre Lukhanyo Am, whose last Test was in 2024.

The other World Cup winners invited to the camp are World Rugby and SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year Malcolm Marx; Pieter-Steph du Toit; Lood de Jager; Thomas du Toit; Jean Kleyn; Franco Mostert; Kwagga Smith; RG Snyman; and Jasper Wiese (all forwards); and backline players Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Jesse Kriel, Cheslin Kolbe and Manie Libbok.

Two uncapped former #JuniorBoks have been invited to the #Springboks virtual alignment camp along with a core of experienced players - more here: https://t.co/0S509n1cld 💻#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/zRjsbNGVnb — Springboks (@Springboks) March 17, 2026

Erasmus was delighted to continue the preparations for the international season, which begins on June 20 with a clash against the Barbarians in Gqeberha. He said he is excited to work with Sadie and Van der Mescht, who advanced through the SA Rugby junior structures to become stand-out players for their clubs.

Two sessions will be hosted throughout the day to accommodate the players’ different time zones, where they will be presented with the Boks’ macro-plan for the year and detailed visions by Erasmus and his coaching team in their areas of expertise.

This camp follows the first in-person camp this month, where 49 players reported for duty in Cape Town.

“Our in-person alignment camp was successful in exposing the players to our expectations and the detail we are looking for at the international level this season, and we are thrilled to present those plans to the overseas-based players,” Erasmus said.

“The main purpose of the alignment camps is to get everyone on the same page and ensure they understand our values and what we are trying to achieve on the field.

Carlü and JJ have performed really well for their clubs this season, and players such as Herschel and Lukhanyo last played for us a while ago, so it’s important they are up-to-date with how our systems have changed and what our key pillars are — Rassie Erasmus, Springbok coach

“With the international season drawing closer, it’s a good time to get the players tuned into our systems and structures so, by the time we have our first official training camp in June, everyone is aware of what we expect from them.

“Carlü and JJ have performed really well for their clubs this season, and players such as Herschel and Lukhanyo last played for us a while ago, so it’s important they are up-to-date with how our systems have changed and what our key pillars are.”

Erasmus and his coaching team will host their second alignment camp in Cape Town followed by another virtual alignment camp in May, which will be crucial in preparing the players for the first training camp.

The Barbarians fixture will be followed by three local matches in the Nations Championship against:

England in Johannesburg (July 4);

Scotland in Pretoria (July 11); and

Wales in Durban (July 18).

South Africa then meet Argentina in Buenos Aires (August 8) and the All Blacks in four Tests in the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series in August and September. This will be followed by an away Test against the Wallabies in Australia (September 27).

The second leg of the Nations Championship kicks off in Europe at the end of the year, with matches against Italy (November 7), France (November 13), and Ireland (November 21) before the Finals Weekend in London (November 27 to 29).

Virtual Springbok alignment camp

Forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Lood de Jager, Jean-Luc du Preez, Thomas du Toit, Jean Kleyn, Malcolm Marx, Franco Mostert, Carlü Sadie, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Boan Venter, JJ van der Mescht, Marnus van der Merwe, Jasper Wiese

Backs: Damian de Allende, Lukhanyo Am, Faf de Klerk, Herschel Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Cheslin Kolbe, Manie Libbok

SA Rugby media