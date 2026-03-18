Junior Boks kick off U20 tournament against Argentina in Gqeberha

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Junior Bok scrumhalf Hashim Pead scores a try against Argentina at the Sanzaar U20 Rugby Championship in Gqeberha in 2025.

The Junior Boks will kick off their bid for glory at the Sanzaar U20 Rugby Championship with an opening match against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on April 27.

The SA versus Argentina game (4.10pm kickoff) is the late game in a double header, which also features an opening clash between New Zealand and Australia at 2pm on Freedom Day.

The southern hemisphere’s next generation of superstars descend on Gqeberha for match days on April 27, May 3 and May 9 as the teams step up their preparations for the Junior World Championship in Georgia during June and July.

Following last year’s tournament, the Junior Boks and New Zealand U20s went on to contest the final for the world crown, with captain Riley Norton’s team going on to take gold for SA.

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer said it was a feather in the cap of SA Rugby and the Eastern Cape to host the third instalment of this tournament for a second time.

“Last year’s event was a massive success, and we are thrilled that this tournament will be returning to Gqeberha,” he said.

“The Eastern Cape has a rich rugby culture and a passionate fan base, and like last year, we expect good crowds to come to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to see the four teams in action across three double-header match days.

“The combination of top-notch facilities at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and superb accommodation and training options, coupled with the enthusiastic support of the people of the Eastern Cape, will make this another memorable experience for everyone involved.”

Sanzaar CEO Brendan Morris said: “Following the success of the tournament in Gqeberha last year, Sanzaar is pleased to announce that the 2026 U20 Rugby Championship will again head to South Africa this year.

“Last year, New Zealand retained the title with an exhilarating 48-45 win over the hosts, South Africa.

“The third edition of this important championship will again be played at the wonderful Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha as Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa go head-to-head over three rounds.

“As in previous years, the tournament will provide a vital pathway for up-and-coming rugby talent through exposure to essential international competition and provide development opportunities for the next generation of coaches, team management and match officials. Sanzaar sincerely thanks SA Rugby for its support of the Championship.”

The U20 event is the second international rugby event headed to Gqeberha in the coming months, after it was announced that the Springboks will kick off their 2026 season against the Barbarians at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on June 20.

Tickets for the U20 Rugby Championship will be priced from R35 per person per day for two matches, and will be sold exclusively by Ticketmaster.

Fixtures:

April 27: 2pm: New Zealand v Australia, 4.10pm: Junior Boks v Argentina.

May 3: 2pm: New Zealand v Argentina, 4.10pm: Junior Boks v Australia.

May 9: 2pm Argentina v Australia, 4.10pm: Junior Boks v New Zealand.

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