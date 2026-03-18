Kariega Human Race has new and exciting route

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Sinawo Poti will take on the Kariega Human Race 21km run on Saturday.

Organisers are excited to show off their new and exciting route for the Kariega Human Race this weekend.

In its 11th edition the race, which is usually held at Despatch High School, will now be staged at the Langa Massacre Memorial Site, Maduna Road, KwaLanga, on Saturday.

Organised by EP Athletics in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMBM) as part of the NMB Legacy Project, the day will consist of 21km, 10km and 5km races.

Race organiser Michael Mbambani said entry for the 5km race was free for pupils attending school in the Kariega area, depending on bulk school submission.

The starting time for the 21km is 6am, which will be followed by the 10km at 6.30am, with the 5km set for 6.45am.

“We have a beautiful new route,” Mbambani said. “We just finished the dry run with the traffic this week. It’s a very easy route, and I am sure runners will love it.

“The start and finish are at the KwaLanaga Massacre Memorial Site on Maduna Road. We will all remember the first three years of this race; we always used to have it in KwaLanga.

“So, because there is a commemoration that will be done by our partner, which is the NMBM, we felt it fit to have the race in the same venue. The aim behind both the events is to celebrate Human Rights Day ... at the same location where the massacre took place.”

Top local runners Melikhaya Frans, Sinawo Poti, Andile Motwana, Ntombesintu Mfunzi, Kelly van Vliet and Refeloe Solomons, according to Mbambani, have already participated in the various race distances.

“The area and venue can accommodate 1,250 entries, so that’s what we’re aiming for. We currently have 987 entries.”

Therefore, between now and Friday, there are fewer than 300 entries up for grabs.

“On Friday from 1 to 6pm, we will be accepting late entries at the EPA offices on Westbourne Oval. We will also have registration on the race site on Saturday morning.”

Since many roads will be closed before the start of the race, athletes are asked to arrive at the parking lot by 5.30am.

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