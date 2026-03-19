Eastern Cape fighters gear up for ‘Glove Up’ debut

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The third edition of Glove Up amateur boxing and kickboxing returns on Saturday.

The stage is set for fighters to “glove up” and put their striking skills to the test in Gqeberha’s new and growing amateur fight promotion.

The third edition of Glove Up amateur boxing and kickboxing event returns to the Walmer Multi-Purpose Centre on Saturday from 1pm, for its first event of the 2026 calendar. It will showcase talent from Nelson Mandela Bay and Makhanda.

Founded by a group of young mixed martial artists from Gqeberha, who moonlight as boxing coaches, the event serves as a platform for aspiring fighters to test themselves against other athletes.

On the other hand, those who started boxing just to improve their fitness also have the opportunity to step into the ring if they have ever been curious about their chances in a real fight.

Co-founder and professional flyweight MMA fighter Sisa Jungula said the promotion started as a way to give back to the community that has supported them in their growing careers.

“Last year there was some interest from our clients to test themselves more formally, but we quickly realised there was no real platform that would give them an outlet for all the hard work they put in. And that is where the idea started forming.”

Jungula, along with fellow professional fighter Khanyo Maqam and rising amateur MMA star Athenkosi Mongwe, came up with the idea of Glove Up. After their first event, which was held in the training ring at Edge Fitness in Walmer, the promotion outgrew its roots and found a new home at the Walmer Multi-Purpose Centre.

“We had two events last year, and this will be our first for this year. With every event we learn and grow, so building on the success of the previous two, we anticipate some good matches and good support from the fans,” Maqam said.

He said MMA and combat sport in general are often overlooked by official structures and therefore receive very little support, so they hope Glove Up can help aspiring fighters by providing them with a platform to get their names out there and possibly attract support and sponsors.

“This ultimately led us to create this platform. Not only for ourselves, because we make little to no money from these events, but for our clients and athletes who want to grow, gain experience, and hopefully one day get scouted for bigger opportunities,” Maqam said.

While their event is still small, Jungula said they have hopes of growing it into a popular and well-supported promotion with the core focus remaining in amateur development.

“We also know that as professional fighters, our careers have a limited lifespan. So perhaps this is something that can grow into a business through which we can gain more clients or that can become the go-to platform for youth and amateur fighter development,” he said.

Currently, the promotion features fighters from Gqeberha and Makhanda, but there has been interest from as far afield as Gauteng.

The upcoming event will feature amateur boxing and kickboxing bouts, but future events could include MMA fights as well.

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