Embattled Bulldogs vow to fight on despite heavy odds

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The Bulldogs at a training session ahead of the Suzuki Griquas SA Cup clash in Kimberley.

Border Bulldogs coach Dumisani Mhani has asked his embattled side to fight to the bitter end despite the odds stacked against them in their SA Cup clash with the Suzuki Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday (3pm).

The third-round match comes as the Bulldogs are smarting from a chastening 22-57 loss to the SWD Eagles at home, capping a dismal run in the competition as they also lost their season opener 17-36 to Griffons away.

Though there were hopes of turning the corner owing to the competitive nature of the Griffons defeat, the Bulldogs capitulated spectacularly against the physicality of the Eagles and could not register a point in the second half.

This overshadowed their gutsy display before the break when they matched their foes strength for strength despite their small frames.

The loss could not have come at a worse time, with the rampant Griquas next in line and enjoying home-ground advantage.

Griquas hold the record for the biggest margin of the season when they clobbered the Leopards 101-7 at the Suzuki Stadium in Kimberley.

With their tails up after their 52-15 hammering of the Valke away last weekend, the Griquas are overwhelming favourites to register another big score to maintain their top spot.

The Griquas are one of the three sides with a 100% record and have two bonus points to boot.

They are tied at 10 points with the Boland Kavaliers and Pumas while the Bulldogs are tied at the bottom with the Leopards without a point.

To underscore their readiness, they have picked their strongest squad,including Dylan Maart, who was loaned out to the Stormers.

Mhani admits they have a daunting task against the marauding Kimberley side but insists they will not lie down.

“We are in this competition to compete, so we will fight to the bitter end,” he said.

“Giving up is not an option because we represent rugby in the region.”

Despite the physical nature of the game, the Bulldogs emerged without injury and will keep almost the same team that did battle against the Eagles, with Caleb Radcliffe replacing Likho Ndiyalwa at right lock.

Luvumo Makata moves to the left flank from the right to replace Oyisa Balekile, with Hlomhla Payi taking the right flank.

Sakhekile Dingile replaces Lutho Mene at right wing, with Avuyile Mabece coming in at fullback for Mbasa Nkonki.

Bulldogs: 1 Sibusiso Lali (capt), 2 Sokhana Mpemba, 3 Sivuyile Mabece, 4 Dillan Kromhout, 5 Caleb Radcliffe, 6 Luvumo Mankata, 7 Hloma Payi, 8 Sokuphumla Xakalashe, 9 Hlumelo Pantyo, 10 Isiphe Mbini, 11 Lonwabo Rayana, 12 Hlumelo Zitha, 13 Siphamandla Soti, 14 Sakhekile Dingile, 15 Avuyile Mabece, 16 Samkele Nzima, 17 Siyabonga Marele, 18 Mbasa Mabele, 19 Kamva Tetani, 20 Esethu Zenani, 21 Oyisa Balekile, 22 Khanyisa Joni, 23 Mbasa Nkonki.

Griquas: 1 Moango Ngundue, 2 Janco Uys, 3 Johan Louw, 4 Lungi Mbiko, 5 Carel Van der Merwe, 6 Carl Els, 7 Marco De Witt, 8 Phumzile Maqondwana, 9 Jack Hart, 10 Zindine Robinson, 11 Gurswin Wehr, 12 Mnombo Zwelendaba (capt), 13 Tom Nel, 14 Dylan Maart, 15 Connor Mahoney, 16 Keagan Blackenberg, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Ntobeko Shezi, 19 Malembe Mpofu, 20 Lourens Oosthuizen, 21 Bobby Alexander, 22 George Whitehead, 23 Sako Makata

• The tribulations facing the Border Rugby Union senior women’s team have escalated as they are without a permanent mentor heading into their Super League match against the EP Queens after the resignation of head coach Bongani Nogilana.

Nogilana confirmed he is no longer in the hot seat. He said he resigned after the Lions game, which the team lost 7-32 in Alberton.

He declined to elaborate but said the root cause was the working environment. — Additional reporting by Anathi Wulushe

Daily Dispatch