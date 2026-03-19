Leopards must be switched on for 80 minutes on Progress’s home turf – Moni

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Action from the game between Young Leopards and Rising Stars at the Ducats Rugby Field in KuGompo City.

Anathi Wulushe

“Character” and “clinical execution” will be the likely message Young Leopards head coach Phakamani Moni drummed into his players this week ahead of their Eastern Cape Super 14 semifinal against Progress at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday (3pm).

If his squad adheres to his instructions for 80 minutes, there is no doubt they will give the defending champions a run for their money.

Breaching Progress at the Central Field in the Super 14 is something away teams have not come close to achieving in two years.

“Going to their home ground, against a side that hasn’t lost this season, that’s exactly the kind of challenge you want as a group,” Moni said.

“The mindset is not to get caught up in their record or the occasion.

“We respect Progress — they’re defending champions for a reason — but we’re not going there just to participate.

“We’re going there to compete properly for 80 minutes.

“Playing away tests your character. It’s about how you handle pressure, how you manage momentum swings, and how connected you stay as a team when things get tough.

“So for us, the focus has been on mental clarity and composure.

“In terms of preparation, we’ve kept it simple and honest.

“We’ve looked at where they’re strong, but more importantly, we’ve made sure we’re clear on what we want to bring.

“Our set piece, our discipline, and our work rate — those are non-negotiables, especially away from home.”

The Leopards have not lost a game this season and are among the top offensive teams in the provincial competition.

In their quarterfinal, they dismantled Trying Stars 33-10.

“It’s been a solid start for us, but we’re not getting carried away with the unbeaten run.

“What’s been working is the basics — the players have bought into the system, our work rate has been consistent, and there’s good alignment between what we plan and what we execute on the field.

“But we understand that what’s worked so far won’t automatically be enough against a side like Progress,” Moni said.

“To go that extra mile, it’s going to come down to detail. In big games, it’s your discipline, your accuracy under pressure, and how you manage key moments that make the difference.

“We’ll need to be clinical when opportunities come, and we can’t afford to give them easy entries into the game.

“Also, our mindset — staying composed, especially away from home, and trusting each other when the pressure is on.

“If we get those things right and maintain our standards for the full 80 minutes, we’ll give ourselves a proper shot.”

The Central Field is an intimidating venue for visitors.

“For us, it’s about not making the occasion bigger than it is.

“The noise, the attendance — that’s external. What matters is what we control on the field,“ Moni said.

“We’ve spoken a lot this week about staying connected as a group.

“In those environments, communication becomes key — sticking to our processes, trusting the calls, and not drifting away from what we’ve prepared just because of the atmosphere.

“The reality is, the crowd doesn’t make tackles or win collisions — players do.

“So our focus is on our physicality, our discipline and making good decisions under pressure.

“And to be fair, these are the kinds of environments you want to be in as a player. It tests your composure and your character.

“If we embrace it rather than fight it, it can actually bring the best out of us,“ he said.

The other semifinal will be East London Police against Grahamstown Brumbies at Police Park on Saturday.

Should Police and Young Leopards win, it will be the first-ever all-Border final in the competition.

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