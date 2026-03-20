‘You don’t know football’, Bafana coach Broos tells Sibisi’s critics

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South Africa's Nkosinathi Sibisi during the World Cup Qualifiers 2026 match against Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on October 14 2025.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has defended the inclusion of Orlando Pirates skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi in his final squad to face Panama, suggesting the criticism the 30-year-old defender has been subjected to of late was unfair.

Bafana will face Panama in a two-legged friendly, billed for Moses Mabhida and Cape Town Stadium on March 27 and 31, respectively, as they continue to prepare for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, to be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.

Sibisi has been heavily lambasted on social media in recent weeks, with many not convinced by his performances at Pirates.

However, Broos reckons Sibisi’s only sin was to miss a penalty in the shootout they lost to second-tier Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup round of 16 last month.

I will not give comments for players who are dropped for this camp, so I will not give comments on Sipho — Bafana coach Hugo Broos

“Being under pressure because you missed a penalty is the most ridiculous thing you can ever imagine,” Broos said during when he announced his squad.

“He [Sibisi] took his responsibility as the captain of Pirates, and OK, he missed it, but he’s not the first player to miss a penalty ... Cape Verde missed five times against us [in the 2024 Afcon quarterfinals in Ivory Coast].

“It shows what social media is ... it’s trash — it’s just trash. When you put someone under pressure and criticise him because he missed a penalty, then you don’t know anything about football.”

Sibisi’s Pirates teammate Sipho Chaine was a surprise omission and Broos refused to explain why he dropped him, having consistently been his second-choice keeper behind captain Ronwen Williams.

“I will not give comments for players who are dropped for this camp, so I will not give comments on Sipho,” Broos said when quizzed about Chaine’s exclusion.

Sowetan