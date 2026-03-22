Fort Hare safe from Shield relegation, WSU chase home semi spot

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University of Fort Hare Blues in a huddle during their game against UWC at the Moko Sports Complex in Debe during this year's Varsity Shield.

The University of Fort Hare Blues will be safe from the big drop no matter the result in the last round of the Varsity Shield.

They removed themselves from the relegation dialogue with a 41-22 victory over Cape Peninsula University of Technology in Dikeni on Friday night.

That bonus point win took them to 10 points, meaning that even if Sol Plaatje University get a bonus-point win in their last fixture against Madibaz, it will not be enough.

SPU have three points, and a full five this weekend would leave them two short of the Blues.

The Blues play their last game of the competition against provincial rivals Walter Sisulu All Blacks at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Friday.

That game is key for the All Blacks in their push for a home semifinal.

They have to win it if they are to make that home semifinal possible.

The All Blacks have 24 points and are third on the log behind table-topping Wits (28) and UWC (25).

In their match at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Friday, head coach Thembani Mkokeli’s All Blacks beat UKZN 27-20.

The All Blacks made an explosive start, asserting dominance through their powerful forward pack and turning early pressure into points.

A well-worked opening try, followed by a successful powerplay, handed WSU early control as they capitalised on opportunities inside the 22 to build a strong first-half lead.

UKZN responded with patience and structured phase play, eventually breaking through to stay in the contest.

However, WSU remained composed and added another converted try to stretch their advantage to 22-5.

The visitors struck back after the halftime hooter with a powerplay try, reducing the deficit to 22-15 and shifting momentum heading into the break.

WSU responded immediately in the second half, crossing early to extend their lead to 27-15.

While they were unable to convert their own powerplay, the hosts managed the game effectively, controlling territory and dictating the tempo.

A late try from UKZN in the 75th minute set up a tense finish, but WSU’s disciplined defence held firm, denying the visitors a final breakthrough to secure a hard-earned win.

In Dikeni, Fort Hare UFH produced a remarkable comeback to defeat CPUT in a high-intensity clash at the Davidson Stadium.

CPUT started with intent, striking in the second minute as Yobanathi Daki powered over following a well-executed cross-field kick.

They doubled their lead in the fifth minute through Samukelisiwe Madonsela, again exposing UFH’s defence with a similar kicking play to make it 12-0 early on.

The home side responded in the ninth minute with a powerful maul, finished by Alizwa Majila.

Moments later, Majila grabbed his second after reacting quickly to a loose ball, closing the gap to 12-10 at the strategy break.

The visitors added their third try in the 28th minute through Kieran Delaan from a well-controlled scrum, taking a 17-10 lead into halftime.

Early in the second half, UFH were reduced to 14 players after Majila received a yellow card.

Despite this setback, their defence held strong.

In the 54th minute, Bulumnko Mfundisi intercepted a pass and sprinted clear to score, with Abongile Yeye converting to level matters at 17-17.

The hosts seized momentum soon after, as Ukho Nomsatha brilliantly regathered his own kick to score, with Yeye converting to give the hosts the lead for the first time.

Liyema Ngoyi extended the advantage shortly after, though UFH could not capitalise on their powerplay.

The Cape-based side fought back with a try from Reuben Noble but again failed to use their powerplay effectively.

UFH sealed the win in the 73rd minute through Bunono Jamani, who finished off a dominant maul, with Yeye adding the extras.

Outstanding defence, including crucial try-saving tackles from Nomsatha, along with UFH’s resilience and fitness, proved decisive as they secured their second victory of the competition.

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