Police chase magic five in Super 14

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Police's Kamva Tetani is too powerful for the Brumbies players during the Super 14 semifinal clash at Police Park on Saturday.

The most successful teams in the Eastern Cape Super 14, East London Police and Progress, will meet in the final of the competition this weekend.

The final will be hosted in the Border region, with the venue to be finalised on Monday.

The Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, which hosted the 2024 final of the competition, and Police Park in Cambridge, are among the likely candidates.

EP’s Progress will be chasing their fourth crown and will be defending their 2025 title, while EL Police will be targeting a record fifth title.

“Progress must come collect their loss; no matter where the final will be held, we are getting our title,” EL Police president Bonga Mntunjani said.

He was proud of how the team dismantled the Brumbies 40-17 in the semifinals on Saturday.

By halftime, Police showed they were the heavyweights in the tussle by commanding a 21-7 lead.

In the second half, though Brumbies scored two tries, it was not enough as the Bobbies racked up 19 points.

“The players did very well. We had players that played for us recently in that Brumbies team,” Mntunjani said.

“We know how they operate. We knew the Brumbles were going to find it hard against us at some point in the game, and they did.”

Progress beat Border’s Young Leopards 25-10 in the semifinal at the Central Field in Kariega.

The away team from Ducats Amahobobo were already trailing 14-3 to Progress at the break.

“Our strategy for the tournament was to make sure we had a home semifinal, and we also knew Young Leopards are a strong team who would provide stiff opposition,” Progress coach Shaun “Trok” Oliver said.

“They are one of Border’s top teams, so we had to be ready, and we broke the game down into four quarters, and the plan was to win each one. It was a tough game for us, and the conditions in Kariega were very hot.

“But the boys stuck to the plan to emerge as winners,” he said.

Oliver acknowledged it would be tough facing Police at home.

“When we travel to KuGompo City, Progress will be emotional, but we know what the task ahead is.

“We know the Bobbies [EL Police] are a strong outfit with big forwards, but our main thing is to prepare well and focus on ourselves.

“It will be an exciting day, and we say to our fans ‘hou by die blou’ [stick with the blue] and travel with us.” — Additional reporting by George Byron.

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