Warriors to host One-Day Cup qualifier at St George’s Park on Wednesday

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Gideon Peters during the CSA One-Day Cup match against the Tuskers at St George's Park in Gqeberha on March 21, 2026.

The Dafabet Warriors wrapped up their round-robin campaign in the Cricket SA One-Day Cup with a composed five-wicket victory over the Tuskers at St George’s Park on Saturday, maintaining their unbeaten run in the competition.

Chasing a modest target of 198, the Warriors delivered a controlled batting performance to reach 200/5 in 35.5 overs, securing a valuable bonus point in the process.

The result underlined their consistency throughout the tournament, though it was not enough to secure top spot on the standings.

Despite finishing level on momentum with the competition’s leading sides, the Warriors were denied a direct passage to the final after the Lions claimed a 34-run win over Boland in Paarl.

That result proved decisive, with the Johannesburg-based outfit edging ahead by a single point to finish on 27 and book their place in Sunday’s final at the Wanderers.

For the Warriors, the focus now shifts to the playoff stage. They will host Wednesday’s qualifier at St George’s Park against the winners of Sunday’s clash between the Titans and the North West Dragons.

Saturday’s match again highlighted the Warriors’ balanced approach, particularly in their ability to manage a chase under pressure. With the target below 200, there was an expectation of a professional finish, but the Tuskers still required discipline from the home side to avoid any slip-ups.

Fast bowler Gideon Peters again led the way with a four-wicket haul to undermine the Tuskers’ batting effort after they had made a promising start with a first-wicket stand of 73 in 17 overs.

From there they slid to 112/4, and wickets continued to fall regularly as wrist spinner Thomas Kaber shone again with his haul of 2/41 in 10 overs.

This collective effort restricted the visitors to 197 and ensured that no single batter was able to dominate. Consistent lines and intelligent field placements kept the Tuskers in check, forcing them to rebuild repeatedly and preventing any late-innings surge.

In reply, the Warriors’ batting unit approached the chase with maturity, Modiri Litheko following his maiden century the previous weekend with a patient 49, which set the platform for the later batters.

Even as wickets fell at intervals, there was little sense of panic, with partnerships built at key moments to maintain control of the innings.

Under some pressure at 132/5 after three wickets had fallen for 21 runs in four overs, the Warriors again found the players to rise to the occasion, with Patrick Kruger underlining the immense value he brings to the side as an allrounder batting lower down the order.

This time he joined the experienced Sinethemba Qeshile, and they averted any panic stations with a well-constructed unbeaten stand of 68 in 11 overs to guide the home team to victory.

Qeshile finished on 55 not out off 66 balls (seven fours), and Kruger contributed a typically vigorous 34 off 31 deliveries with three fours and a six.

While the bonus-point win was a fitting end to an impressive group-stage campaign, there was a hint of frustration at narrowly missing out on top spot. The Warriors have set high standards for themselves throughout the tournament, and their unbeaten run is a testament to their quality and consistency across all departments.

Attention now turns to the high-stakes playoff, where the Warriors will look to carry their form forward. With home conditions and strong momentum on their side, they should be confident of taking the next step and securing a place in the final.

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