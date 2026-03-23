Sport

Kyle Strydom back on SA soil

After three years in the UK, former Pearson High graduate will make regular trips to Gqeberha

Henk Steenkamp

Henk Steenkamp

Kyle Strydom with his parents, Jacques and Dalene, at Fairview. (PAULINE HERMAN)

The Fairview race track in Greenbushes saw the return of one of its favourite sons of the saddle at Friday’s meeting.

Kyle Strydom, the former national champion apprentice, is back in the country.

He left for the UK in 2023 but has returned home with his fiancée, Emily Cunha.

He will be based in Johannesburg but will make regular trips to Gqeberha for the Fairview meetings.

The 24-year-old former Pearson High graduate is the son of Fairview trainer Jacques, who is having a splendid season, and the nephew of legendary jockey Piere Strydom.

Strydom says he gained much experience riding on a variety of racetracks in the UK and is ready for the next chapter of his career.

The Herald

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