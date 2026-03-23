Merryvale Special School hosts successful Toffee Athletics event

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Merryvale pupils prepare for the sack race during the school's annual Toffee Athletics event last week

Merryvale Special School proudly hosted its annual Toffee Athletics event on March 18 and 19, bringing together pupils, staff and supporters for two days filled with excitement, teamwork and achievement.

Pupils from the junior, practical, neural, and ASD phases participated enthusiastically, showcasing both their competitive spirit and enjoyment throughout the event.

The fun programme highlighted the diverse talents and abilities of all participants in a supportive and inclusive environment.

The event celebrated perseverance, sportsmanship and unity, with staff working diligently to ensure that every pupil was able to take part in a safe and encouraging atmosphere.

Merryvale Special School continues to demonstrate its commitment to inclusive education by creating opportunities for every pupil to succeed.

The success of this year’s Toffee Athletics yet again reflects the school’s dedication to recognising and celebrating each pupil’s unique ability.